As we head into February, a whole new wave of titles are coming to Apple TV+ in February 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!). There are several new series coming, as well as new movies.

The big highlight is the continuation of Severance Season 2, which premiered on Friday, January 17, 2025. Four new episodes will premiere on Apple TV+ in February, leading up to the final three episodes.

Severance Season 2

The second season of Severance continues in February 2025. It follows employees of Lumon Industries who agree to participate in the “severance” program. The program separates workers' non-work memories from their work memories.

Adam Scott lead the series as Mark Scout. Zac hCherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Christopher Walken, John Turturro, and Patricia Arquette also star in it.

Severance was created by Dan Erickson, who also serves as the showrunner. The series' executive producers include Ben Still, Erickson, and Scott.

The series premiered on February 18, 2022. It was a hit upon its debut. At the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, the show was up for 14 awards.

An MLC docuseries

Additionally, a new series about Major League Soccer (MLS) will premiere as well. It will feature some of the league's biggest names.

Apple TV+'s official synopsis reads: “Go beyond the pitch with the personalities that power MLS. With unprecedented access to players, coaches, and clubs, this series explores the electrifying moments and captivating stories that make the 2024 season unforgettable.”

Some of the key names included in the series are the New York Red Bulls' Emil Forsberg and John Tolkien. Other players include Riqui Puig, Matt Miazga, and Greg Vanney.

The full list of titles coming to Apple TV+ in February 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Apple TV+ in February 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Wednesday, February 5

Love You to Death (A muerte)

Mythic Quest (Season 4, Episode 3)

Prime Target (Episode 4)

Friday, February 7

Severance (Season 2, Episode 4)

Wednesday, February 12

Mythic Quest (Season 4, Episode 4)

Prime Target (Episode 5)

Friday, February 14

Goldie

Severance (Season 2, Episode 5)

The Gorge

Wednesday, February 19

Mythic Quest (Season 4, Episode 5)

Prime Target (Episode 6)

Friday, February 21

Goldie (Season 1, Episode 2)

Onside: Major League Soccer (Docuseries premiere)

Severance (Season 2, Episode 6)

Surface (Season 2 premiere)

Wednesday, February 26

Berlin ER (Two-episode series premiere)

Mythic Quest (Season 4, Episode 6)

Prime Target (Episode 7)

Friday, February 28

Goldie (Season 1, Episode 3)

Severance (Season 2, Episode 7)

Surface (Season 2, Episode 2)

