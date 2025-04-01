Despite it being April Fools' Day, Hulu has lots of new movies and TV series coming to the streaming service this month (Sign up for a free trial!).
The biggest highlight is five of Wes Anderson's classics coming to Hulu on Friday, April 4. Five of the auteur's movies — The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Rushmore — will be available to stream this month.
All the movies and TV series coming to Hulu in April 2025
Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu in April 2025. Note: They are separated by day.
Tuesday, April 1
- Arrival
- Arrival (En Español)
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- Black Swan
- Boys on the Side
- Concussion
- Concussion (En Español)
- Copycat
- Enough Said
- The Equalizer
- The Equalizer (En Español)
- Gifted
- The Good Thief
- Gone Girl
- Gulliver's Travels
- The History of the World Part I
- I Heart Huckabees
- Interstellar
- Interstellar (En Español)
- Jumanji
- Jumanji (En Español)
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid (En Español)
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part II (En Español)
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Karate Kid Part III (En Español)
- Little Man
- Little Man (En Español)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Made in America
- Me, Myself & Irene
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Oddity
- Red Sparrow
- The Revenant
- Runaway Jury
- Sexy Beast
- Shark Tale
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
- Superbad
- Superbad (En Español)
- Tombstone
- True Story
- 21 Jump Street
- 22 Jump Street
- Wall Street
- Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
- War of the Worlds
- Widows
- Wild
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- The Wolf of Wall Street (En Español)
- Year One
- You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger
Wednesday, April 2
- Beyblade X (Season 1B)
Thursday, April 3
- Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America
Friday, April 4
- FX's Dying for Sec
- Fire Force (Season 3 premiere; subbed)
- Classified
- The Darjeeling Limited
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- Rushmore
Saturday, April 5
- American Monster (Season 3)
- Bering Sea Gold (Season 3)
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Seasons 1-2)
- I Love a Mama's Boy (Season 2)
- The World According to Allee Willis
Sunday, April 6
- Witch Watch (Series premiere; subbed and dubbed)
Tuesday, April 8
- The Handmaid's Tale (Season 6 premiere)
- Small Things Like These
Wednesday, April 9
- Angels & Demons
- The Da Vinci Code
Thursday, April 10
- Court Cam (Season 7)
- Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life (Season 1)
- Ca$h
- Hesher
- Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights
- Red Dog
- So Undercover
- Spun
Friday, April 11
- Got to Get Out (Series premiere)
- Garfield: The Movie
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
- Magpie
Saturday, April 12
- Fixer Upper (Season 5)
- Mythbusters (Season 5)
- The Family Chantel (Season 4)
Tuesday, April 15
- Lake George
Wednesday, April 16
- No Man's Land (Season 2)
- Synduality Noir (Season 1; dubbed)
- The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (Season 3)
Thursday, April 17
- The Stolen Girl (Series premiere)
- Bible Secrets Revealed (Season 1)
- Gangland Chronicles (Season 1)
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Seasons 1-2)
- Martin Short (Season 1)
- The Girl Who Wasn't Dead
Friday, April 18
- The Order
Saturday, April 19
- Breaking Amish (Season 4)
- Disappeared (Season 6)
- Gypsy Sisters (Season 3)
- Moonshiners (Season 13)
Monday, April 21
- Secrets of the Penguins
- No Hard Feelings
- No Hard Feelings (En Español)
Tuesday, April 22
- In a Violent Nature
Thursday, April 24
- Airline Wars (Season 1)
- Customer Wars (Season 4)
- Tell Me How I Died (Season 1)
- Tiny House World (Season 1)
- Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story
Friday, April 25
- Jessica Kirson: I'm the Man
- Azrael
Saturday, April 26
- Chopped (Season 60)
- Four Weddings (Season 9)
- House Hunters Renovation (Season 16)
- Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery (Season 1)
Tuesday, April 29
- Ernest Cole: Lost and Found
