Despite it being April Fools' Day, Hulu has lots of new movies and TV series coming to the streaming service this month (Sign up for a free trial!).

The biggest highlight is five of Wes Anderson's classics coming to Hulu on Friday, April 4. Five of the auteur's movies — The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Rushmore — will be available to stream this month.

All the movies and TV series coming to Hulu in April 2025

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu in April 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Tuesday, April 1

Arrival

Arrival (En Español)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Black Swan

Boys on the Side

Concussion

Concussion (En Español)

Copycat

Enough Said

The Equalizer

The Equalizer (En Español)

Gifted

The Good Thief

Gone Girl

Gulliver's Travels

The History of the World Part I

I Heart Huckabees

Interstellar

Interstellar (En Español)

Jumanji

Jumanji (En Español)

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid (En Español)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part II (En Español)

The Karate Kid Part III

The Karate Kid Part III (En Español)

Little Man

Little Man (En Español)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Made in America

Me, Myself & Irene

Mrs. Doubtfire

Oddity

Red Sparrow

The Revenant

Runaway Jury

Sexy Beast

Shark Tale

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Superbad

Superbad (En Español)

Tombstone

True Story

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

Wall Street

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

War of the Worlds

Widows

Wild

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wolf of Wall Street (En Español)

Year One

You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger

Wednesday, April 2

Beyblade X (Season 1B)

Thursday, April 3

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America

Friday, April 4

FX's Dying for Sec

Fire Force (Season 3 premiere; subbed)

Classified

The Darjeeling Limited

Fantastic Mr. Fox

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

The Royal Tenenbaums

Rushmore

Saturday, April 5

American Monster (Season 3)

Bering Sea Gold (Season 3)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Seasons 1-2)

I Love a Mama's Boy (Season 2)

The World According to Allee Willis

Sunday, April 6

Witch Watch (Series premiere; subbed and dubbed)

Tuesday, April 8

The Handmaid's Tale (Season 6 premiere)

Small Things Like These

Wednesday, April 9

Angels & Demons

The Da Vinci Code

Thursday, April 10

Court Cam (Season 7)

Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life (Season 1)

Ca$h

Hesher

Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights

Red Dog

So Undercover

Spun

Friday, April 11

Got to Get Out (Series premiere)

Garfield: The Movie

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Magpie

Saturday, April 12

Fixer Upper (Season 5)

Mythbusters (Season 5)

The Family Chantel (Season 4)

Tuesday, April 15

Lake George

Wednesday, April 16

No Man's Land (Season 2)

Synduality Noir (Season 1; dubbed)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (Season 3)

Thursday, April 17

The Stolen Girl (Series premiere)

Bible Secrets Revealed (Season 1)

Gangland Chronicles (Season 1)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Seasons 1-2)

Martin Short (Season 1)

The Girl Who Wasn't Dead

Friday, April 18

The Order

Saturday, April 19

Breaking Amish (Season 4)

Disappeared (Season 6)

Gypsy Sisters (Season 3)

Moonshiners (Season 13)

Monday, April 21

Secrets of the Penguins

No Hard Feelings

No Hard Feelings (En Español)

Tuesday, April 22

In a Violent Nature

Thursday, April 24

Airline Wars (Season 1)

Customer Wars (Season 4)

Tell Me How I Died (Season 1)

Tiny House World (Season 1)

Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story

Friday, April 25

Jessica Kirson: I'm the Man

Azrael

Saturday, April 26

Chopped (Season 60)

Four Weddings (Season 9)

House Hunters Renovation (Season 16)

Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery (Season 1)

Tuesday, April 29

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found

