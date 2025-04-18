This Easter weekend (April 18-20, 2025), Hulu has five new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service (Sign up for a free trial!).

The first highlight is a 2024 movie, The Order. It premiered at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2024, and competed for the Golden Lion.

It stars Jude Law (Star Wars: Skelton Crew) — who also produced it — as an FBI agent going after a terrorist group called the Order in the 1980s. Nicholas Hoult also stars in it as Robert Jay Mathews, the leader of the Order. Additionally, The Order stars Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, Alison Oliver, and Marc Maron.

Justin Kurzel directed it, and Zach Baylin wrote the screenplay. The Order is based on Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt's The Silent Brotherhood 1989 book.

Following its Venice premiere, Vertical acquired the domestic distribution rights. The Order received a limited theatrical release on December 6, 2024.

Prime Video eventually acquired the film's streaming rights outside of the United States. Now, it will be available to stream on Hulu in the United States starting this weekend.

What is Breaking Amish about?

Additionally, fans of Breaking Amish will be thrilled that the fourth season is coming to Hulu this weekend. It will be available to stream starting on Saturday, April 19.

Breaking Amish is a TLC series that follows five Anabaptist adults who move to New York City. Their journey challenges them as they are embracing a new lifestyle.

The series premiered on September 9, 2012, and has since produced four seasons. A second season was ordered in February 2013, with the principal cast returning.

In July 2013, a third season, subtitled Los Angeles, premiered. A new cast was introduced as they moved to Los Angeles instead of New York City. Finally, a fourth and final season was released in 2014. It follows cast members who move to Brooklyn, New York.

In 2014, a spin-off and continuation of the series Return to Amish premiered on TLC. It follows the original series cast members as they return home to their Amish communities. TLC produced seven seasons and 59 episodes of the show from May 2014 to May 2023.

Everything coming to Hulu this weekend (April 18-20, 2025)

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu this weekend, April 18-20, 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, April 18

The Order

Saturday, April 19

Breaking Amish (Season 4)

Disappeared (Season 6)

Gypsy Sisters (Season 3)

Moonshiners (Season 13)

Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.