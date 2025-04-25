As we near the end of the month, Hulu has one weekend left in April of new titles coming to the streaming service (Sign up for a free trial!).

The first highlight of this weekend's new titles is Azrael. Ready or Not star Samara Weaving leads the horror film, which was directed by E. L. Katz. Simon Barrett wrote the script.

Azrael takes place years after the apocalypse and follows a young woman who is on the run after escaping imprisonment. A cult of mute zealots hunts down the title character.

The film premiered at the 2024 South by Southwest Film Festival on March 9, 2024. IFC Films and Shudder acquired the domestic distribution rights. It was given a theatrical release on September 27, 2024, and began streaming on Shudder on October 25, 2024. Before that, it was also screened at the Overlook Film Festival and Fantasia International Film Festival.

Additionally, the 60th season of Food Network's Chopped is coming to Hulu this weekend as well. The series has been airing on Food Network since January 13, 2009.

Chopped is a cooking competition game show created by Michael Krupat, Dave Noll, and Linda Lea. Ted Allen hosts it, and it follows four chefs who compete against each other to win $10,000.

Since its inception, a spin-off, Chopped Sweets, was created by the network. Scott Conant hosts the spin-off, which premiered on February 3, 2020.

A season of House Hunters Renovation is also premiering on Saturday, April 26. It is a spin-off of HGTV's House Hunters. The big difference is that episodes of Renovation are an hour as opposed to House Hunters' 30-minute episodes.

Renovation is one of the many spin-offs of House Hunters. Others include International, House Hunters on Vacation, Tiny House Hunters, and Million Dollar Homes. Over 260 seasons of the main House Hunters series have been produced.

The full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend (April 25-27, 2025)

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend (April 25-27, 2025). Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, April 25

Jessica Kirson: I'm the Man

Azrael

Saturday, April 26

Chopped (Season 60)

Four Weddings (Season 9)

House Hunters Renovation (Season 16)

Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery (Season 1)

