There are a couple of new titles coming to Hulu this weekend, February 21-23, 2025, that you will want to check out.

The first highlight is a new sci-fi thriller, Things Will Be Different. It stars Adam David Thompson and Riley Dandy who play two robbers. They utilize time travel after committing their crimes.

Michael Felker wrote and directed Things Will Be Different. The movie had its world premiere on March 11, 2024, at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival.

Magnet Releasing then acquired the movie's distribution rights. They gave it a simultaneous theatrical and digital release on October 4, 2024.

The other highlight coming to the streaming service is a comedy special, Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate. Distefano is a New York-based comic who started his career with MTV. He appeared in the shows Guy Code and Girl Cody.

His first comedy special, Size 38 Waist, was released in 2019. His second comedy special, Speshy Weshy, debuted on Netflix in May 2022.

He is also known for co-hosting the Hey Babe! podcast. Distefano co-hosts it with Impractical Joker alum, Sla Vulcano. Additionally, Distefano hosts the Chrissy Chaos podcast.

Next week, there will be a lot more titles coming. Included in those are the movie Dead Money and more comedy specials. Jay Pharoah, John Crist, Laurie Kilmartin, Nigel Ng, and Pat McGann all have specials coming.

The new month is also coming as March approaches. That means a new wave of titles should be coming on March 1 as well. Hulu subscribers will have a lot to catch up with soon.

Everything coming to Hulu this weekend (February 21-23, 2025)

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu this weekend (February 21-23, 2025).

Friday, February 21

Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate

Things Will Be Different

