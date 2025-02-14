As Valentine's weekend (February 14-16, 2025) approaches, Hulu has new titles coming to the streaming service (Sign up for a free trial!).

A Christmas movie gem

It may be Valentine's Day, but that doesn't mean Hulu can't bring holiday movies to the streaming service. The Night Before is coming to Hulu this weekend. It was directed by Jonathan Levine, who also co-wrote the script with Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, and Evan Goldberg.

It stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, and Anthony Mackie as childhood friends who do an annual search for the best Christmas party in New York City. Lizzy Caplan, Jillian Bell, Mindy Kaling, and Michael Shannon also star in the movie.

While it is a Christmas movie, now is the perfect time to watch it. Mackie also stars in Captain America: Brave New World, which came out on Friday, February 14. It is his first adventure as Captain America after earning the mantle back in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

What is The Fault in Our Stars about?

Also coming to Hulu this weekend is The Fault in Our Stars, an adaptation of John Green's novel of the same name. The movie stars Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. Woodley plays a teenager who is encouraged to go to a support group by her parents. There, she falls in love with another cancer patient (who is played by Elgort).

It was a big hit, grossing over $307 million on a budget of $12 million. The Fault in Our Stars started its box office run strong, grossing $48 million during its domestic opening weekend. Josh Boone directed the adaptation. The script was co-written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.

2014 was a breakout year for Woodley. She also starred in Divergent in the same year as The Fault in Our Stars. The Divergent series launched two sequels, Insurgent and Allegiant, which were released in 2015 and 2016, respectively. More recently, Woodley has starred in The Fallout, To Catch a Killer, Ferrari, Dumb Money, and Big Little Lies.

Elgort also starred in the Divergent series in a smaller role than Woodley's. He had a breakout role in Edgar Wright's Baby Drive a few years after the John Green adaptation.

He recently starred in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story adaptation as Tony. Elgort also starred in HBO's Tokyo Vice with Ken Watanabe.

The full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend (February 14-16, 2025)

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend, February 14-16, 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, February 14

Baggage Claim

The Fault in Our Stars

Great Expectations

Saturday, February 15

Cake Wars (Season 6)

Cutthroat Kitchen (Season 10-11)

Dr. Pimple Popper (Seasons 3-4)

Extreme Homes (Seasons 3-4)

Hidden Potential (Season 101)

Insane Pools: Off the Deep End (Season 1)

The Last Alaskans (Season 3)

Man vs. Wild (Season 7)

Most Terrifying Places in America (Season 2)

My 600-lb Life (Seasons 4-5)

My Strange Addiction (Seasons 2-3)

NASA's Unexplained Files (Seasons 3-4)

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (Seasons 8-9)

Supermarket Stakeout (Seasons 4-5)

Tanked (Seasons 1,5, and 8)

Sunday, February 16

The Night Before

Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.