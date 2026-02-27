It doesn't sound like WWE Superstar Randy Orton has any intention of retiring soon, at least if his body holds up. He recently discussed his outlook on his future in the ring.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Orton revealed that his plan is to continue wrestling for another decade, though he knows the “time's coming” for him to hang it up. If he does, that would bring his main roster tenure to over 30 years, an incredible feat.

“I'm 46 in a couple of months, and, you know, I can't do this forever,” he acknowledged. “I've been doing it for 26 years. If I could do it another decade, I will. The work rate, the way that I wrestle, you know, maybe I could pull that out.”

Now, he noted that some of it may not be up to him, and he doesn't “know how many more [Elimination] Chambers” or WrestleManias he still has in him.

Ultimately, it sounds like Orton wants to keep going as long as his body allows. Fans will still need to appreciate him while he's still competing.

When will WWE star Randy Orton retire?

If all goes according to plan and Orton has his way, he won't retire for another 10 years. It's not completely up to him, but he noted how his style could lend itself to another decade of wrestling.

Currently, Orton does not have a clear path to WrestleMania 42. He is going to participate in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The winner will face Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

If he loses, his path becomes even muddier. He will have to find a way onto the WrestleMania 42 card if he doesn't win the Elimination Chamber on Feb. 28.

Orton is one of the most accomplished Superstars in WWE history. He is a 14-time world champion, and he's also won several midcard and tag team championships and two Royal Rumbles.