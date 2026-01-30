Netflix opens February with a deep and diverse slate that balances buzzy originals, comfort rewatches, and heavyweight movies. The calendar leans into romance and reality early, then pivots toward thrillers and prestige drama as the month builds. Whether you want cozy nostalgia or late night edge, this lineup keeps momentum from start to finish.
The month’s biggest swing
The headline title lands late. Bridgerton Season four part two arrives on February twenty six and pushes Benedict Bridgerton to a crossroads, Variety reports. His proposal sparks debate inside the ton and leaves Sophie holding the final word. The split season strategy pays off here, letting tension breathe while rewarding patient fans with a focused stretch of romance, secrets, and social maneuvering.
Reality hits and returning favorites
February stays busy with new chapters of long running hits. Love Is Blind reaches season ten on February eleven and keeps its signature mix of earnest connections and jaw dropping turns. The Night Agent returns for season three on February nineteen, continuing its brisk pace and high stakes political intrigue. Legal drama fans also get The Lincoln Lawyer season four on February five, which sharpens the courtroom chess while expanding Mickey Haller’s personal fallout.
Complete list of February releases by date
Feb. 1
- Glitter & Gold Ice Dancing
- The American President
- The Bucket List
- Crazy Stupid Love
- Ex Machina
- Flipped
- Focus
- The Glass House
- Heartland Season 18
- Hell or High Water
- Homefront
- How to Train Your Dragon
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Independence Day
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler
- Letters to Juliet
- Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
- The Mirror Has Two Faces
- Mississippi Grind
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Night at the Museum
- Night at the Museum Battle of the Smithsonian
- Night at the Museum Secret of the Tomb
- Rumor Has It
- Vertical Limit
- The Way Home Season 3
- You’ve Got Mail
- Zero Dark Thirty
Feb. 3
- Mo Gilligan In The Moment
- Night Court Seasons 1 to 3
Feb. 4
- Is It Cake Valentines
Feb. 5
- Cash Queens FR
- The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4
- Samuel Season 1
- Search Party Seasons 1 to 5
- Unfamiliar DE
Feb. 6
- Overboard 2018
- Queen of Chess
- Salvador ES
- Yoh Bestie ZA
Feb. 9
- Matter of Time
- The Creature Cases Chapter 7
Feb. 10
- Free Fire
- How to Train Your Dragon 2025
- Motorvalley IT
- This Is I JP
Feb. 11
- Kohrra Season 2
- Lead Children PL
- Love Is Blind Season 10
- State of Fear BR
- What I Like About You Seasons 1 to 4
Feb. 12
- The Black Phone
- How To Get To Heaven From Belfast GB
- Million Follower Detective TW
Feb. 13
- A Father’s Miracle MX
- The Art of Sarah KR
- Bunny
- Museum of Innocence TR
- Suburgatory Seasons 1 to 3
- Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip
Feb. 15
- The Hunting Party Season 1
- Stargate SG One Seasons 1 to 10
Feb. 17
- Sommore Chandelier Fly
- Star Search Live Finale
Feb. 18
- Being Gordon Ramsay GB
Feb. 19
- Life After Beth
- The Iron Claw
- The Night Agent Season 3
- The Swedish Connection SE
- Wakefield
Feb. 20
- The Addams Family
- The Addams Family 2
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- The Expendables 4
- Firebreak ES
- Laggies
- Mike and Molly Seasons 1 to 6
- The Orphans FR
- Pavane KR
- Strip Law
Feb. 24
- Taylor Tomlinson Prodigal Daughter
Feb. 26
- Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2
- Brooklyn Nine Nine Seasons 7 to 8
- Crap Happens DE
Feb. 27
- Trap House