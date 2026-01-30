Netflix opens February with a deep and diverse slate that balances buzzy originals, comfort rewatches, and heavyweight movies. The calendar leans into romance and reality early, then pivots toward thrillers and prestige drama as the month builds. Whether you want cozy nostalgia or late night edge, this lineup keeps momentum from start to finish.

The month’s biggest swing

The headline title lands late. Bridgerton Season four part two arrives on February twenty six and pushes Benedict Bridgerton to a crossroads, Variety reports. His proposal sparks debate inside the ton and leaves Sophie holding the final word. The split season strategy pays off here, letting tension breathe while rewarding patient fans with a focused stretch of romance, secrets, and social maneuvering.

Reality hits and returning favorites

February stays busy with new chapters of long running hits. Love Is Blind reaches season ten on February eleven and keeps its signature mix of earnest connections and jaw dropping turns. The Night Agent returns for season three on February nineteen, continuing its brisk pace and high stakes political intrigue. Legal drama fans also get The Lincoln Lawyer season four on February five, which sharpens the courtroom chess while expanding Mickey Haller’s personal fallout.

Complete list of February releases by date

Feb. 1

Glitter & Gold Ice Dancing

The American President

The Bucket List

Crazy Stupid Love

Ex Machina

Flipped

Focus

The Glass House

Heartland Season 18

Hell or High Water

Homefront

How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Independence Day

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Letters to Juliet

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

The Mirror Has Two Faces

Mississippi Grind

Mrs. Doubtfire

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum Battle of the Smithsonian

Night at the Museum Secret of the Tomb

Rumor Has It

Vertical Limit

The Way Home Season 3

You’ve Got Mail

Zero Dark Thirty

Feb. 3

Mo Gilligan In The Moment

Night Court Seasons 1 to 3

Feb. 4

Is It Cake Valentines

Feb. 5

Cash Queens FR

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4

Samuel Season 1

Search Party Seasons 1 to 5

Unfamiliar DE

Feb. 6

Overboard 2018

Queen of Chess

Salvador ES

Yoh Bestie ZA

Feb. 9

Matter of Time

The Creature Cases Chapter 7

Feb. 10

Free Fire

How to Train Your Dragon 2025

Motorvalley IT

This Is I JP

Feb. 11

Kohrra Season 2

Lead Children PL

Love Is Blind Season 10

State of Fear BR

What I Like About You Seasons 1 to 4

Feb. 12

The Black Phone

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast GB

Million Follower Detective TW

Feb. 13

A Father’s Miracle MX

The Art of Sarah KR

Bunny

Museum of Innocence TR

Suburgatory Seasons 1 to 3

Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip

Feb. 15

The Hunting Party Season 1

Stargate SG One Seasons 1 to 10

Feb. 17

Sommore Chandelier Fly

Star Search Live Finale

Feb. 18

Being Gordon Ramsay GB

Feb. 19

Life After Beth

The Iron Claw

The Night Agent Season 3

The Swedish Connection SE

Wakefield

Feb. 20

The Addams Family

The Addams Family 2

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expendables 4

Firebreak ES

Laggies

Mike and Molly Seasons 1 to 6

The Orphans FR

Pavane KR

Strip Law

Feb. 24

Taylor Tomlinson Prodigal Daughter

Feb. 26

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

Brooklyn Nine Nine Seasons 7 to 8

Crap Happens DE

Feb. 27