This weekend, from March 14 to 16, 2025, Netflix expands its streaming library with a trio of new titles: the sci-fi adventure “The Electric State,” the intimate documentary “Audrey,” and fresh episodes of the anime series “SAKAMOTO DAYS.” These additions promise to cater to a wide array of viewer preferences., Decider reports.

‘The Electric State': A Sci-Fi Odyssey

Premiering on March 14, “The Electric State” is a Netflix Original film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, renowned for their work on “Avengers: Endgame.” The movie is set in an alternate, retro-futuristic 1990s and stars Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating a society where sentient robots, once peaceful contributors, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Her journey takes a turn when she encounters Cosmo, a mysterious robot seemingly connected to her presumed-dead younger brother, Christopher. Determined to find him, Michelle teams up with Keats, portrayed by Chris Pratt, a smuggler with his own robot sidekick, Herman. The ensemble cast also includes Stanley Tucci, Ke Huy Quan, Giancarlo Esposito, and voice talents like Anthony Mackie and Woody Harrelson. The film combines elements of adventure, comedy, and drama, offering a unique cinematic experience. ​

‘Audrey': A Glimpse into an Icon's Life

Also arriving on March 14 is “Audrey,” a documentary providing an intimate look into the life of Audrey Hepburn. Produced by the award-winning team behind “McQueen” and “Churchill,” the film offers unprecedented access to never-before-seen footage from Hepburn's family archives. It delves into her dreams, aspirations, and enduring legacy, painting a nuanced portrait of the beloved actress and humanitarian. For fans and newcomers alike, “Audrey” presents an opportunity to connect with the woman behind the iconic roles.​

‘SAKAMOTO DAYS': New Episodes of the Hit Anime

Anime enthusiasts can look forward to new episodes of “SAKAMOTO DAYS,” with the latest installment releasing on March 15. This Netflix Anime series follows the story of Taro Sakamoto, a legendary hitman who retires to lead a peaceful life as a convenience store owner. However, his past catches up with him, leading to a blend of action, comedy, and heartfelt moments as he strives to protect his newfound tranquility. The series has garnered praise for its unique premise and engaging storytelling.​

Additional Recommendations

While these titles headline the weekend's releases, viewers might also consider exploring other recent additions to Netflix's catalog:​

‘Adolescence': Released on March 13, this British crime drama series, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, is notable for its ambitious storytelling. Filmed in real-time using a one-shot style, it follows the arrest of a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a classmate, offering a gripping and immersive viewing experience. ​

‘Kraven the Hunter': Making its Netflix debut on March 13, this film brings the iconic Marvel character to life, adding to the platform's expanding superhero genre offerings. ​

discussingfilm.net

Complete List of Netflix Releases for March 14-16, 2025

Thursday, March 13

Adolescence (GB) *NETFLIX SERIES​

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 2 (SE) *NETFLIX SERIES​

Friday, March 14

Audrey​

The Electric State *NETFLIX FILM​

Saturday, March 15