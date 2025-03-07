March has arrived, and somehow February flew by in the blink of an eye. The third month of 2025 is already delivering an exciting lineup of fresh movies and TV shows. This week on Netflix, chaos reigns—both figuratively and literally. Whether it’s true crime, high-speed drama, or animated antics, there’s plenty to dive into, Decider reports.

A Fresh Take on True Crime: Chaos: The Manson Murders

For those fascinated by conspiracies and true crime, Chaos: The Manson Murders is a must-watch. Directed by the acclaimed Errol Morris, this Netflix documentary offers a fresh perspective on Charles Manson’s life and the infamous crimes associated with his name. Known for his ability to challenge conventional narratives, Morris presents new insights and theories that will leave viewers questioning everything they thought they knew about the Manson Family’s impact.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7 – The Most Intense Season Yet

Racing fans, get ready—Netflix’s hit docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back for its seventh season, and the 2024 F1 season was one for the ages. While Red Bull and Max Verstappen seemed untouchable at first, the championship race took unexpected turns, creating the most thrilling title fight since 2021. The drama wasn’t just on the track—this season pulls back the curtain on fierce rivalries, high-stakes contract battles, and the emotional toll of the toughest race weekends. From shocking mid-season team changes to dramatic on-track clashes, this season captures the unpredictable world of Formula 1 in all its glory.

Plankton: The Movie – A Villain’s Quest for Love (and World Domination)

SpongeBob SquarePants’ resident schemer finally gets the spotlight in Plankton: The Movie. After another failed attempt to swipe the Krabby Patty formula, Plankton returns to Karen, his AI wife, only to discover she’s taken their restaurant in a new, slightly less evil direction. His frustration leads to destruction, prompting Karen to go full Skynet in retaliation. As she embarks on a quest for world domination, Plankton must figure out if their twisted love story can survive—or if his ambitions have finally gone too far.

New on Netflix – Full List

Released Thursday, March 6

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (BR) NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 1: After the Altar (SE) NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 1 Part 2 NETFLIX SERIES

Released Friday, March 7

Chaos: The Manson Murders NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Delicious (DE) NETFLIX FILM

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7 (GB) NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nadaaniyan (IN) NETFLIX FILM

Plankton: The Movie NETFLIX FAMILY

When Life Gives You Tangerines (KR) NETFLIX SERIES

Released Saturday, March 8