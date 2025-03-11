When a movie like Novocaine, starring Jack Quaid, sounds like John Wick meets Nobody, there is a high chance of it being a derivative action flick. Luckily, Novocaine has the sauce.

In a somewhat surprising twist, Novocaine is a funny, action-packed romp, and in a perfect world, it would be a box-office hit. It shouldn't be surprising that Quaid — known for his role in the brutal Prime Video series The Boys — knocked it out of the park with this action flick.

The genre is largely dominated by the likes of Keanu Reeves and Jason Statham, but room may have to be made for Quaid. His badass performance in Novocaine should earn him more roles in these types of films.

Novocaine review — what's it about?

Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid) is an impotent assistant manager of a bank. He lives as a bachelor, avoiding solid foods and spending his evenings gaming with his online friend, Roscoe (Jacob Batalon).

Ever since he was a kid, Caine was bullied for having congenital insensitivity to pain (CIP). Other kids called him “Novocaine,” a nickname that would sound badass if he wasn't getting his butt kicked.

By the time we meet Caine in Novocaine, he has been infatuated with a bank teller, Sherry (Amber Midthunder), for months. They have a “meet cute” after she spills coffee on him, burning his hand.

Shortly after a magical night, their bank is robbed, and Sherry is taken hostage. So, Caine has to save her by using his disorder as an advantage.

Jack Quaid's star-making performance in Novocaine

It would be disingenuous to say Quaid isn't talented. Despite being a “nepo baby,” he has earned his stripes. He wouldn't land roles in The Boys and Scream without talent.

Novocaine is a refreshing change of pace for the actor. Caine is a vastly different role than Hughie Campbell or Richie Kirsch, allowing him to play the straight man.

There is nothing remarkable about Caine besides his condition, and Quaid plays the role well. The monotony of his life is felt in the early montage in Novocaine.

Granted, his fears are warranted — he doesn't chew solid foods out of fear of biting his tongue off, and he needs a timer every three hours to remind him to use the restroom so his bladder doesn't explode.

It is surprising that Quaid, 32, hasn't had a leading role in a movie like Novocaine yet. Breakthroughs can happen at any time, and hopefully, this is it for him.

The action scenes are brutal

While he has had action roles in the past, the progressive brutality of Caine is new territory for Quaid. In the beginning, he is hesitant to so much as hurt a fly. By the end, he is essentially Wolverine.

Quaid is assisted by the likes of Kerry Gregg and Radoslav Parvanov, who coordinated the stunts and fights, respectively. Each fight has a unique set piece, similar to a Bruce Lee movie. There are fights in alleys, shipyards, and kitchens, with the best being the tattoo parlor sequence.

They all provide a different set of obstacles for Caine, from boiling pots to booby traps. Jacques Jouffret — who, like Quaid, is an NYU alum — shot Novocaine. His past work includes horror movies like The Purge and Truth or Dare, but recently, he has shot Mark Wahlberg joints like Father Stu and Arthur the King.

He steps up his game from projects like Gran Turismo, adding to Novocaine's brutalities. Jouffret isn't afraid to move the camera during Novocaine's action scenes, but he doesn't overwhelm you. Credit is due to the editing department, who don't commit the cardinal sin of these types of movies: cutting too much during action sequences.

They allow the scenes to breathe, letting the tension build with every punch. Even if Caine can't feel pain, some moments will make you squeamish.

Jouffret's patience is on full display in the aforementioned tattoo parlor scene. On paper, it could feel like an unnecessary side mission to pad the runtime. It ends up being one of the highlights of the movie, thanks to the blocking and choreography.

Lars Jacobson's tight script

One of the best things about Novocaine is it is a tight 110 minutes. Writer Lars Jacobson finds the perfect balance early on when we meet Caine for the first time.

It seamlessly leads to him at work, which leads to the introduction of Sherry. Their date night could be a rom-com in itself, and Novocaine then gets right into the action shortly after.

And once it takes off, Novocaine does not look back. The action comes fast and furious, and the story remains engaging throughout, even if they telegraph the plot twists from a mile away.

Perhaps its only major flaw is the number of false endings. Novocaine has a couple of these, which take the wind out of its sails by the second time it happens.

Should you watch Novocaine?

However, the ride to get there makes the journey worth it. Novocaine is an entertaining watch, largely carried by the action and Jack Quaid's performance.

This “high concept” action movie takes its premise further than expected. It could have gone stale or taken in a direction far less interesting. Instead, directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen take it in a fresh and interesting direction.

And its romantic subplot between Quaid and Midthunder is good enough to be its own movie. They have a sweet chemistry that adds stakes to Novocaine. If we didn't care about them, it would fall apart.

Unlike most of the schlock the action genre brings, Novocaine is a shot of adrenaline and a fun time at the movies. I'm glad to report that it far exceeded my expectations.

Grade: B+

Novocaine will be released on March 14.