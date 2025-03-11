To promote their new action movie, Novocaine stars Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder were at the Los Angeles Clippers' recent game against the Sacramento Kings.

However, fans noticed that Quaid was getting progressively beat up throughout the game. The first time the stars were shown, Quaid was in a sling and arm cast.

Later on, he was being interviewed on the court, revealing that this was his first Clippers game. He was now wearing a neck brace. In the last clip, he had medical tape around his head and another cast on his right arm.

The appearance was to promote Quaid and Midthunder's new movie, Novocaine. In the movie, he plays a man with congenital insensitivity to pain (CIP), meaning he cannot feel pain.

The Clippers' latest game against the Kings was a great first game to attend for Quaid. The Clippers won in dramatic fashion as Kawhi Leonard scored a buzzer-beater in overtime. They won by a score of 111-110.

Leonard scored 17 points throughout the game, but his last were the most important. Ivica Zubac and James Harden both scored over 20 points, logging 22 and 29 points, respectively.

Jack Quaid in Novocaine

Novocaine is the latest movie starring Jack Quaid. He plays Nathan Caine, a man with a rare disorder, CIP, who falls for one of his co-workers. However, she is taken hostage after a bank hold-up, and he has to save her.

Quaid, the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, first gained fame for his acting debut in The Hunger Games. He has since become a star due to his role in The Boys. He plays Hughie Campbell in the Prime Video series.

Additionally, he has starred in other series such as Vinyl, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and My Adventures with Superman. His movie roles include Logan Lucky, Scream, Oppenheimer, and Companion.

The movie was co-directed by the duo of Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. Previously, they directed Body, Stake Land II, Villains, and Significant Other.

Lars Jacobson wrote the script and also produced Novocaine. He previously wrote Wheel Woman, Day of the Dead: Bloodline, and Baby Blues.

Aside from Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Betty Gabriel, and Matt Walsh also star in the movie. Midthunder recently gained fame for her starring role in Prey. She is also known for her roles in Legion and Reservation Dogs.

Paramount Pictures will distribute Novocaine. The movie is set to be released in theaters on March 14, 2025. It is the first 2025 release of the movie, and Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning will follow it in May.