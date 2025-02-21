The recent live-action adaptation of One Piece for Netflix was a hit, and it is coming back for a Season 2 with stars such as Taz Skylar.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new movie, Cleaner, which also stars Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Skylar discussed the live-action One Piece adaptation. He praised it, calling it “really special” since a group of “irresponsible 20-year-olds” are at the helm.

“It's really special in a lot of ways,” Skylar expressed. “It's very discombobulated in another set of ways. I think the main thing I've taken from it is that it's so rare that a show of that scale, budget, and production gets given to a group of very irresponsible 20-year-olds.

“Somehow, together, we steered it to a place that seems to have worked. And in the process of doing that, [we] became even better friends than I think we could have hoped for,” he continued.

He lamented how you spend “a lot of time together” when filming something like One Piece. “[You spend] nine months together, every single day for 16 hours a day — you live in the same apartment,” he explained.

Somehow, the cast has remained close-knit. Skylar said that it's “so easy for those relationships in any context to fall apart.” Yet, the more pressure that was placed on them only made them better.

“I am just so thankful for that group of people,” he concluded.

Is Netflix's One Piece coming back for Season 2?

Just a couple of weeks after One Piece debuted on Netflix, the streaming service renewed it for a Season 2. Stars like Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, and Taz Skylar will likely return in One Piece Season 2. They play Monkey D. Luffy, Nami, and Sanji, three members of the Straw Hat Pirates.

The series is a live-action adaptation of the manga series of the same name. One Piece has been running since 1997, and 110 volumes have been released to date. Eiichiro Oda created One Piece, and it is published by Shueisha.

There is also an animated One Piece series that has been running since October 1999. To date, over 1,100 episodes have been produced.

The live-action One Piece is spearheaded by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda. They co-created the series and were the showrunners for the first season. However, Maeda is not coming back as a showrunner of Season 2. Owens will be a co-showrunner with Joe Tracz.

Eight episodes premiered on Thursday, August 31, 2023. It was a big hit for Netflix, and they quickly green-lit a second season, which went into production the following year.

The series follows the Straw Hat Pirates as they seek the One Piece treasure. It was previously hidden by the “King of the Pirates,” Gold Roger (Michael Dorman).