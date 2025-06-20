Could there be a movie about brothers Peyton and Eli Manning starring Wedding Crashers star Owen Wilson? The actor wouldn't be opposed.

During an interview with Pardon My Take, Wilson was asked for the “worst” movie pitch he had ever received. While he didn't call it the “worst” he's heard, he mentioned one that he quite liked about the Manning brothers. He was open to the idea, which began as a joke, as a middle brother himself, like Peyton Manning.

“Well, I can't even dismiss something out of hand as a bad pitch. Somebody was just saying — I think they were kidding — ‘What about you and your brothers [Andrew and Luke Wilson] playing the Manning brothers?'” Wilson recalled. “They were just kidding, but part of me's like, ‘Yeah, I'd like to do that, and I'd like to be Peyton. I feel like I connect with him as a middle brother.'

“I think they were joking, but maybe there's something to that,” he continued.

Now, will a Manning brothers movie with Owen Wilson and his brothers Andrew and Luke happen? You never know. Eli Manning has already had one of his ideas adapted — that being Chad Powers starring Glen Powell. Maybe the next story they get told is their own.

Wilson has some relationship with the iconic football brothers. He appeared on the ManningCast during the 2024 NFL season with his brother Luke. Eli did his best impression of Owen, which the actor said, “I think that's great; I think you nailed it. I'm getting goosebumps over here, Eli.”

The legendary Manning brothers

Of course, Peyton and Eli Manning are two of the most famous quarterbacks of all time. Peyton became a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2021.

Peyton spent most of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. He was later released by the team and signed with the Denver Broncos before the 2012 season. He closed out his career with a Super Bowl win.

Eli played for the New York Giants for his entire career. He was a two-time Super Bowl Champion and MVP and four-time Pro Bowler. He still holds most of the Giants' franchise passing records.

Now, the two brothers host the ManningCast for ESPN. Their show serves as an alternate broadcast for Monday Night Football games. They usually have celebrities, like Owen Wilson, on their show.