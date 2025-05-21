Peyton Manning is piling up awards in retirement, just not on the football field anymore. The legendary quarterback, known for dissecting defenses, now breaks down Monday Night Football on air. And this week, his work earned him yet another accolade: the Sports Emmy for “Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst,” per Yahoo. But leave it to Eli Manning to keep him humble.

As news of Peyton’s award hit social media, Eli reposted the announcement on X and chimed in with a jab: “Big congrats to Peyton on the Sports Emmy. Amazing what a guy can accomplish with a solid co-host carrying him every week.”

Classic Eli. Part celebration, part smack talk, all in good fun. But let’s not pretend it didn’t land. For fans of the “Manningcast,” this is just more of what they tune in for—unfiltered brotherhood mixed with deep football knowledge.

Peyton beat out a strong field including Troy Aikman, Greg Olsen, John Smoltz, and Bill Raftery to take home the honor. And it’s not his first time. Peyton already won Sports Emmys in 2022 and 2024 for “Outstanding Live Series” thanks to his work as executive producer of the Manningcast, which is produced by his company, Omaha Productions.

Peyton’s second act stays in the spotlight

Since stepping away from football, Peyton Manning has carved out a new lane in entertainment, from movie cameos to producing and starring in sports content for ESPN+. His series “Peyton’s Places” continues to be a hit, and the Manningcast remains one of the most engaging ways to watch NFL games.

It’s clear the former Colts and Broncos quarterback has transitioned with ease into his new role. While he entered the NFL as a can’t-miss prospect in 1998, he’s found a second career where the accolades keep coming. Eli might get his laughs in, but he knows his big brother is still winning.