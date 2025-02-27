The wait for Shrek 5 has been long, but the first look at the return to Far Far Away is finally here. The teaser didn’t just reveal the beloved ogre’s comeback—it also leaned into the franchise’s deep-rooted meme culture, bringing plenty of nostalgia, laughs, and, surprisingly, a bit of controversy, CinemaBlend reports.

A Meme-Filled Comeback and a New Star

The preview opens with Donkey questioning the Magic Mirror about the fairest in the land, only for both to regret the answer: Shrek himself. The scene then expands, featuring Fiona, Pinocchio, and his daughter Felicia, diving into the chaotic meme culture that has made Shrek an internet phenomenon. From the infamous pouty Shrek with blue glasses to the giant twerking ogre filter from TikTok, the teaser fully embraces the franchise’s cultural impact.

Beyond the returning voices of Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy, the biggest surprise is the addition of Zendaya to the cast. While her role remains a mystery, her presence is a major shake-up in an already stacked ensemble.

The Redesign That’s Dividing Fans

Despite the excitement, not everyone is thrilled with the visual updates. The redesigned characters have sparked mixed reactions, with some fans comparing them to Ugly Sonic, the infamous first draft of the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog that was so poorly received it led to a full-blown character overhaul. One Take News summed up the sentiment, writing, “Shrek and Donkey got the Ugly Sonic Treatment y’all 😭😭😭.”

While the changes don’t seem as extreme as Sonic’s initial nightmare-fuel design, the backlash underscores a broader truth: people resist change when it comes to their favorite animated icons. Given the passionate response, it remains to be seen whether DreamWorks will adjust the designs or stand firm. Either way, Shrek 5 is already proving it still knows how to stir up conversation—and a little bit of internet chaos.