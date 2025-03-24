Despite being star-studded and a Disney live-action remake, the Rachel Zegler-led Snow White has been a flop at the box office.

Initially, it was projected for a $100 million opening weekend, according to ScreenRant. However, it made an estimated $87.3 million worldwide during the weekend.

That is over $12 million shy of its projections, making it a flop. Plus, the budget ballooned between $240 and $270 million, making matters worse.

Still, Snow White was able to top the weekend chart. It beat out the likes of Black Bag ($4.4 million), Captain America: Brave New World ($4.1 million), Mickey 17 ($3.9 million), and Novocaine ($3.7 million).

A reported $43 million of Snow White's box office haul came domestically, and the flop added another $44.3 million overseas. It is one of the lowest domestic opening weekend totals out of Disney's live-action remakes.

The other comparable movies are Dumbo ($45.9 million) and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil ($36.9 million). Snow White falls in between the 10th and 11th highest-grossing weekends out of the Disney live-action remakes.

It is a far cry from some of Disney's successful remakes. The Lion King still reigns supreme with its $191.7 million opening weekend haul. It grossed over $1.6 billion during its theatrical run.

Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland, and The Jungle Book all made over $100 million domestically during its opening weekend. Beauty and the Beast and Alice in Wonderland both went on to gross over $1 billion throughout its entire haul.

Was Snow White a box office flop?

Rachel Zegler photographed in 2019.
Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

So far, Snow White has been a box office flop. However, we have seen cases of movies getting a slow start before legging out to a big haul. It doesn't always happen, but it is a possibility.

The Little Mermaid, Disney's last live-action remake, was a bigger success than Snow White. It made over $95 million during its domestic opening weekend, and it ultimately made nearly $570 million worldwide.

It is unclear why Snow White has not hit with audiences. Perhaps comments from stars like Zegler played a role in the underperformance. But either way, it will hope for a better result come next weekend.