The upcoming fourth movie in Marvel's Tom Holland-led Spider-Man series begins a new title era. While each of his first movies featured “home” in some capacity, the next trilogy may feature a different word.

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sony revealed the title of the fourth Spider-Man movie to be Brand New Day. Additionally, they confirmed that it will come out on July 31, 2026. Sony also unveiled a new logo for the film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day 🕷️ July 31, 2026. pic.twitter.com/R6OY8tAHOb — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Out of the three words in the subtitle, “new” appears the most likely to be the anchor word in the trilogy. There is a lot of potential to implement it into the next two movies, should they choose to make a second trilogy with Holland.

While Holland could not be at CinemaCon, he sent a video message to fans. He is currently filming Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

“I am so sorry I can't be with you — I am halfway around the world shooting a movie,” Holland said via Variety. “I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger [cliffhanger] at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That's all I can say.”

With the announcement, Holland becomes the first live-action Spider-Man actor to receive a fourth movie. Tobey Maguire was previously supposed to star in Spider-Man 4. However, it did not happen. Andrew Garfield did not get a third film, let alone a fourth.

What is the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man movie called?

The official title of the fourth Holland-led film is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As Holland said, it begins a fresh era for the character.

He is now on his own. At the end of No Way Home (spoilers ahead), Peter Parker (Holland) allows Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to put the world under a spell that would make everyone forget him.

That means his girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya), and best friend, Ned (Jacob Batalon), do not know him. Now, Peter has to go to college on his own and start at square one as Spider-Man.

Additionally, recent reports indicate Brand New Day will keep him out of Avengers: Doomsday. Brand New Day will reportedly take place during the events of Doomsday. It is unknown if he will appear in Secret Wars.

Brand New Day comes out in between the next two Avengers projects. It will be released on July 31, 2026, almost three months after Doomsday releases. The next MCU project to come out on the big screen will be Secret Wars, which comes out May 7, 2027.

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Brand New Day. He previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for Marvel. He is also the co-creator of their upcoming Wonder Man series.

Before working with Marvel, Cretton was known for directing Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy. All three of those movies star Brie Larson. Larson also appeared in the mid-credits scene of Shang-Chi.