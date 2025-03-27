While some fans were expecting Tom Holland's Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday, he may miss the Marvel movie for a key reason.

Jeff Sneider of The InSneider reports that the fourth Holland-led Spider-Man movie takes place during the events of Doomsday. So, it appears he will be busy with his own adventure while the Avengers fight Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

Of course, it is possible that Holland still appears in Doomsday. Marvel loves secret cameos, and Holland would be a nice surprise for fans.

However, he was not announced during Marvel's Doomsday cast reveal. They announced 27 cast members, including 26 heroes from the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men series. The likes of Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen will be teaming with MCU stalwarts like Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

Either way, it is inevitable that Holland teams with the Avengers at some point. With Downey playing Doctor Doom, there will be an interaction with Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Remember, Tony Stark/Iron Man, who was played by Downey, was Peter's mentor.

Will Tom Holland's Spider-Man appear in Avengers: Doomsday?

It does not sound like Holland will be part of the Doomsday ensemble. Things can change, and Holland could always be featured in a cameo role.

Production of the fourth Holland-led Spider-Man movie will begin soon, so that will add clarity to the situation. If the report is true, it sounds like his next adventure could be street-level.

The first trilogy of Holland's Spider-Man movies featured high stakes. It helped set up his role in the last two Avengers movies, Infinity War and Endgame.

Now, he has a fresh slate, thanks to the spell Doctor Strange put on the world in No Way Home. He isn't involved with the Avengers anymore, and that may be why he sits out of Doomsday.

Holland has been the MCU's Spider-Man since 2016. He made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, which was directed by Doomsday and Secret Wars directors Joe and Anthony Russo (the Russo Brothers).

The next year, Holland starred in his first solo Spider-Man movie, Homecoming. He would get two sequels, Far from Home and No Way Home, in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Additionally, he had roles in Infinity War and Endgame. Holland was a critical part of the Avengers in those movies, and fans expected the same in Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Outside of his Marvel career, Holland is known for his roles in Uncharted, The Lost City of Z, Onward, The Devil All the Time, Cherry, and Chaos Walking.

Coming up, Holland will star in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. It will also feature his partner, Zendaya, and Matt Damon. Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal will also star in it.