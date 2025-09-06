Is Taylor Swift looking to hit the big stage? Well, according to sources per the Daily Mail, the singer is allegedly in talks with the NFL to perform at this season's Super Bowl.

“Negotiations are happening with Taylor to potentially do the next Super Bowl,” an insider tells the Daily Mail. “The NFL would like to make the announcement sometime right before Thanksgiving.”

However, if Swift does not perform at the Super Bowl, she “would love to do the show a few years from now so Travis can experience it and not be in the locker room if the Chiefs just so happened to be in the game. At the end of the day, though she wants to do it eventually, she doesn't have to do it at all – her career is just fine as it is.”

Ever since Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in the summer of 2023, fans have wanted the 14-time Grammy winner to perform at the game. The source says that its also possible that “Jay-Z and Roc Nation have also been looking at making the show a little country by seeing if Post Malone and Jelly Roll would like to do it.”

This finding follows the NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, sharing his thoughts on Swift performing at the Super Bowl in the future.

“We would always love to have Taylor play,” Goodell said. “She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time.”

Jay-Z, who is the live music entertainment strategist alongside his record label Roc Nation, produces the Super Bowl Halftime show and chooses the artist. Goodell said it would be Jay-Z's call on if Swift is chosen.

“It's in his hands,” Goodell said. “I'm waiting for the smoke to come out.”

While there has been some talk around Swift and the Super Bowl, nothing has been confirmed by the singer or her team. It would however be a great move on her part since she will be releasing her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, next month and fans will be itching to hear some songs performed live. But, we'll just have to wait and see.

Super Bowl LX is set for Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.