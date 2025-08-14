Travis Kelce gave a hint at what Taylor Swift fans can expect on his girlfriend's upcoming Life of a Showgirl album.

The singer was a guest on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights on Wednesday (Aug. 13) when the Kansas City Chiefs star offered his description of the project.

“It’s a lot more upbeat, fun pop. A complete 180 from songs on Tortured Poets,” Travis is heard saying on the podcast, referring to the singer's 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.

In conversation with Travis and Jason, Swift shared the cover art to her 12th studio album. The cover features Swift in a bathtub with a majority of her body underwater as she dazzles in a diamond embellished swimsuit. The title of the project is also written out in orange sparkly letters, which is the theme color to her new era. She also announced the four limited-release deluxe CD versions of the album which will be released in four different colors. The four covers will be in the colors orange, red, blue, and silver and have the corresponding subtitles — “Sweat and Vanilla Perfume,” “It's Frightening,” “It's Rapturous Edition,” and “It's Beautiful.”

The Life of a Showgirl Tracklist

In addition to the album cover, Swift shared her 12-song tracklist which the title track features Sabrina Carpenter who opened for the singer on her Eras Tour.

1. The Fate of Ophelia

2. Elizabeth Taylor

3. Opalite

4. Father Figure

5. Eldest Daughter

6. Ruin The Friendship

7. Actually Romantic

8. Wi$h Li$t

9. Wood

10. CANCELLED!

11. Honey

12. The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

What did Taylor Swift talk about in the podcast?

Jason, who acted as the moderator in the conversation, asked Swift about her time on tour, her gaining ownership of her masters to her first six albums, her new found love for football, insight into her relationship with Travis, just to name a few. Swift also shared more information about her 12th studio album which she revealed that she worked on during her Eras Tour.

“I would be playing shows — I'd do like three shows in a row. I'd have three days off. I'd fly to Sweden, go back to the tour,” she recalled. “Actually, like, working on this I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating,” she said.

“Literally living the life of a showgirl!” Travis said.

Swift replied, “That's why I called it that. Nailed it!”

Life of a Showgirl is out on Oct. 3.