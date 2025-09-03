Taylor Swift’s name is once again buzzing around the Super Bowl halftime show conversation, and this time, the chatter came directly from the top of the NFL, per TMZ. Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted that Swift would be welcomed with open arms if she ever chose to headline football’s biggest stage.

Appearing on TODAY, Goodell was pressed about whether the pop icon could take the halftime spotlight this season. “We would always love to have Taylor play,” he said, calling her a “special, special talent.” While he wouldn’t confirm anything, he didn’t shut it down either. After a round of questions, Goodell smiled and settled on, “It’s a maybe.”

When asked when fans might hear something official, Goodell quipped, “I’m waiting on my friend Jay-Z.” That wasn’t just a throwaway line. Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s company, has partnered with the NFL to produce halftime shows, making his role in the decision a central one. Still, Goodell’s tone suggested that if Swift wanted the gig, there wouldn’t be much debate.

The Super Bowl effect

The prospect of Swift lighting up the stage at Levi’s Stadium on February 8 is tantalizing. She already has a built-in NFL connection through her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and her presence at games has been a media event all its own. Now engaged, the couple has made headlines far beyond the sports pages, and the NFL knows the attention Swift commands could lift the broadcast to stratospheric levels.

Goodell also addressed another wrinkle about Super Bowl scheduling. With fans lobbying for the Monday after the big game to be a national holiday, he noted that Presidents Day weekend could be a natural fit if the league expands to 18 regular-season games. “I think it’d be a really great move,” he said, pointing to both fan convenience and competitive balance.

Whether Jay-Z signs off or the commissioner steps in, one thing is clear: if the NFL decides Taylor Swift is the answer, she will be on that stage. And given her momentum, both musically and culturally, the league may see it as the perfect match.