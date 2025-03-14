AFC Richmond fans, get ready to believe again. After months of speculation and lingering doubts, “Ted Lasso” is officially returning for a fourth season. Apple TV+ confirmed the renewal, setting the stage for another round of heartfelt humor, soccer shenanigans, and inspirational locker room speeches, per Variety.

A New Chapter for AFC Richmond

The upcoming season of Ted Lasso, expected to premiere in 2026 with 10 new episodes, will bring fresh challenges and unexpected turns. While negotiations continue with much of the cast, a couple of familiar faces won’t be making a return. Phil Dunster, known for his portrayal of Jamie Tartt, and Toheeb Jimoh, who played Sam Obisanya, are stepping away from the series. Jimoh’s departure aligns with his character’s exit in the Season 3 finale, where Sam joined Nigeria’s national team. He’s also set to appear in HBO’s “Industry.”

Jason Sudeikis, the heart and soul of Ted Lasso, teased the thematic direction for Season 4. “In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be,” he shared. The sentiment suggests the show will continue its signature blend of optimism and resilience.

Who’s Coming Back and Who’s Behind the Scenes?

Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and other core cast members are likely to return for this season of Ted Lasso, ensuring the camaraderie and chemistry that made the series a global hit remains intact. Behind the camera, Bill Lawrence continues as an executive producer through his Doozer Productions, alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Writers and producers for the new season include Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh, with Sasha Garron as co-producer. Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television are set to produce the series.

Since its 2020 debut, “Ted Lasso” has garnered 61 Emmy nominations and secured 13 wins, including back-to-back victories for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021 and 2022. With its return now official, fans can look forward to more life lessons, unexpected victories, and the unwavering belief that kindness wins—both on and off the field.