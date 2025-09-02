When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a picture in Europe on Memorial Day weekend, fans thought he might be making his long-awaited return to the WWE at Clash in Paris.

Instead, the “Brahman Bull,” sporting a much slimmer look that went viral on social media, was in Italy, where his new film, The Smashing Machine, received a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival.

Discussing his new role with Variety to correspond with the debut, Johnson revealed that, after spending years playing a big action hero, he wasn't sure if he could do a smaller drama like the Benny Safdie picture. And yet, in the end, he's proud of his efforts, as he was able to break out of his proverbial box and deliver a top-notch performance.

“I have, for a long time, wanted this. The three of us have talked for a very long time about, when you’re in Hollywood — as we all know, it had become about box office. And you chase the box office, and the box office can be very loud, and it can become very resoundin,g and it can push you into a category and into a corner. This is your lane and this is what you do, and this is what Hollywood wants you to do,” Johnson explained via Variety.

“I just had this burning desire and voice that was saying, ‘What if there is more and what if I can?’ A lot of times, it’s harder for us — or at least for me — to know what you’re capable of when you’ve been pigeonholed into something. Sometimes it takes people that who you love and respect, like Emily and Benny, to say that you can.”

Though The Smahing Machine doesn't come out in America for a few more weeks, the film is already a smash hit with critics who caught the film in Italy, with the picture holding an 88 rating on Rotten Tomatoes on 17 reviews. Whether The Rock is 200 pounds or 300, it's clear he won't be pigeonholed any longer, outside of WWE fans eager to see more of the “Final Boss.”