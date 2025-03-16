A biopic about the career of Tiger Woods is in the works.

According to Variety, the development of the film will be handled by Amazon MGM, and Higher Ground — Barack and Michelle's company — will produce.

The biopic will be based on Kevin Cook’s book The Tiger Slam: The Inside Story of the Greatest Golf Ever Played. A title for the film has not yet been announced.

Reinaldo Marcus Green, who directed Oscar-winning King Richard, has been signed to direct the film. King Richard is a film about the lives of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams' father, Richard Williams.

Since the biopic will be based on Cook's book, the film will also center around the accolades and projections of Woods' career. Woods is considered one of the greatest golfers of all time and one of the most decorated. In his nearly three-decade career, Woods has won the Masters five times, the PCA Championship four times, and for both the U.S. Open and Open Championship, he has taken home gold three times. He also has 82 PGA Tour victories.

Woods went pro in 1996 when he was just 20 years old. The following year, he became the first Black golfer to win a major championship when he won the Masters by the largest margin in history.

While Woods had a lot of high moments in his career it was also met with some of the lowest. These moments however will not be mentioned in the film and will focus on his career.

While he was married to Elin Nordegren, he was caught having extramarital affairs with multiple women in 2009. Not only did his relationship suffer — Woods and Nordegren divorced in 2010 — he was also financially hit with many of his sponsorships pulled the plug on his sponsorships due to the controversial golfer. Woods previously had deals with Gatorade, General Motors, AT&T, and more.

Tiger Woods' Dating Life Now

Woods' dating life has made headlines in the last few weeks as he has been rumored to date Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.

“They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents,” an insider tells Page Six.

Woods “always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him,” the source says but this time it's different.

“They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values,” the source adds.

Both Woods and Vanessa are parents as well so they definitely have some common ground to connect with.

Woods shares daughter Sam, 17, and son Charlie, 16 with ex-wife Nordegren. Vanessa shares daughter Kai, 17, son Donald III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10. Vanessa and Trump Jr. were married from 2005-2018.

“She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week.”

While the news of them dating just broke, the couple is still feeling their relationship out.

The source added, “They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.”