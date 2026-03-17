Donna Kelce might be working on home renovations, but her Facebook account might need some attention.

The mom of NFL stars Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce took to Facebook over the weekend to share that her Facebook account was compromised.

“I just got hacked,” she wrote. “I don’t know how but it happens. Please do not open up a special invitation for me. It’s not me and if you did change the password on your email.”

Fans in the comment section allegedly received messages from Donna inviting them to events pertaining to her ongoing home renovations in Florida.

One fan wrote, “So I’m not actually invited to the ribbon ceremony when the home renovations are done?”

“You let you down your guard for a second to do a little home renovation, and this is what happens!” another fan added to the conversation.

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Donna has been making headlines over her recent home renovations in her Florida home. TMZ reported on Monday (March 16) that the mom of two got new windows installed. Since the news went viral, her sons also called her on their New Heights podcast to get more details.

Donna is not making much of the attention regarding her home improvements.

“What the heck? Even TMZ sent me a text and said, ‘Can you be on? This is really funny.’ I’m like, ‘It’s so stupid,’” Donna replied.

She added that the improvements are more so on the practical side than just cosmetic.

“I’m doing something so that I can save money on heating and air conditioning and to keep my windows from sweating. That’s as simple as it is,” she said.