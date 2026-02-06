Aside from awarding this season's top performers, the NFL Honors on Thursday also announced the members of the 2026 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald headline the list, which also includes Adam Vinatieri, Roger Craig, and Luke Kuechly.

They will be inducted in Canton, Ohio on August 8.

For many players, being in the prestigious hall is the highest accomplishment, as they join the biggest stars and most influential figures in the rich history of the NFL.

Brees led the New Orleans Saints to the Super Bowl title in 2010, winning as Super Bowl MVP in the process. He became only the third quarterback voted into the Hall of Fame over the past decade.

He passed for 80,358 yards and 571 touchdowns in his 20-year career. He had five seasons with at least 5,000 yards.

Fitzgerald, meanwhile, became one of the best wide receivers in league history, spending his entire 17-year career with the Arizona Cardinals. He tallied 1,432 receptions for 17,492 yards, both second-most ever behind NFL legend Jerry Rice.

Vinatieri is widely regarded as one of the best kickers of all time, winning four Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts.

Craig was one of the early dual-threat running backs, helping the San Francisco 49ers win three Super Bowl titles. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and was named to the All-Decade Team for the 1980s.

While Kuechly never won a championship, he remains one of the most impactful linebackers in NFL history. He was a Defensive Player of the Year, a seven-time All-Pro member, and a seven-time Pro Bowler.

This year's HOF class was not without controversy, as legendary coach Bill Belichick and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft were snubbed in their first year of eligibility.