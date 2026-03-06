With everything going on in the Middle East, Tom Brady and Logan Paul's beef will culminate in a new location as the Fanatics Flag Football Classic has moved from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Now, the game will be played in Los Angeles, California. Ian Rapoport notes that the “likely” location is BMO Stadium, which will also host flag football during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Currently, BMO is the home of the MLS' Los Angeles FC and the NWSL's Angel City FC. It was built on the former site of the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena and has a capacity of 22,000.

Why was the Tom Brady and Logan Paul-led Fanatics Flag Football Classic moved from Saudi Arabia to Los Angeles?

The move was due to the conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran, US and Israeli forces launched an attack on Iran during the weekend of Feb. 28, 2026, and the campaign is ongoing.

This has had an effect on various sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup. The flag football game is now being moved as a result of the tensions.

Either way, the game will be played, and fans will witness Brady's return from retirement. The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is being held on Saturday, Mar. 21, 2026.

Kevin Hart will host the event, and FOX Sports and Tubi will broadcast it. Some of the biggest names in the NFL, like Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, and Tyreek Hill, are set to participate.

Brady and his former tight end, Rob Gronkowski, are set to come out of retirement for the game. It has been several years since they've played in a game.

The biggest storyline revolves around Brady and Paul, though. While appearing on the Impaulsive podcast, Brady dissed Paul's athleticism and WWE, calling them “cute.” In the weeks since, their feud has escalated as they've traded vocal jabs.