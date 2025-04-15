Could a remake of The Bodyguard cast an even bigger pop star than Whitney Houston in Taylor Swift and pair her with a movie star like Idris Elba? Tyra Banks hopes so.

During an appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, Banks talked about the upcoming remake. Sam Wrench will direct it, and he has a connection to Swift after directing her Eras Tour concert film. Banks revealed why she would want Swift in it.

“I think Taylor Swift, 'cause business and commerce, art — she would freakin' sell like crazy,” Banks explained. “But, okay, I'm just gonna be real. I'm a Black girl — it was Whitney Houston as a Black girl [and]Kevin Costner as a White man. What if we flipped it, and it was Taylor Swift and Idris Elba? Hot!”

It was recently reported that a remake of the 1992 movie The Bodyguard was in the works. The original movie follows a United States Secret Service agent who becomes a bodyguard for a famous actress/singer from a stalker.

The Bodyguard was a box office hit. It grossed over $411 million worldwide at the box office. Now, over three decades later, a remake is coming, but it is unknown who will star in it.

Taylor Swift's movie acting career

Swift has been acting in movies for over a decade. She made her acting debut in 2010, appearing in Valentine's Day. She would follow that up with a voice-acting role in The Lorax. Two years later, she starred in The Giver.

Her next role would come a half-decade later in Cats. Swift starred as Bombalurina in the critically-panned adaptation of the stage musical.

Since then, she has only had one role in a movie. Swift appeared in David O. Russell's Amsterdam. The ensemble also featured John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert De Niro.

In 2021, Swift wrote and directed All Too Well: The Short Film. She also appeared in it as an older version of herself. It was screened at various film festivals, including the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Additionally, Swift has acted in several TV series. She has appeared in episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Voice, and Once Upon a Prom.

It remains to be seen if Swift will take on a role in the remake of The Bodyguard. If she does, it would be her first leading role as an actress. That is a major step up from the supporting roles she previously had.