Longtime actor Val Kilmer passed away from pneumonia at 65 years of age on Tuesday, via Rolling Stone's Charisma Madarang. He will be regarded as one of the most versatile and underrated talents of his era.

Kilmer starred in quintessential 1980s films like “Top Secret” and “Real Genius,” transitioned to blockbusters like “Batman Forever” and “Top Gun” and flashed his impressive range in heavier roles like crime thriller “Heat,” Jim Morrison biopic “The Doors” and Western “Tombstone.” He also possessed the rare ability to vacillate between serious and comedic tones, as demonstrated in his memorable but often overlooked turn in “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.”

Fans are mourning the loss of this one-of-a-kind performer. “When Batman and Top Gun are on the filmography, you did something very right,” producer Ben Everard posted on X following the sad news. “There wasn’t anyone quite like Val Kilmer,” The Ringer's Bill Simmons expressed. “Really enjoyed his work. RIP.” “We have lost one of the true cinema legends,” Mike Carolla remarked. “Rest in Peace Val Kilmer.”

Val Kilmer leaves his mark on the film industry

The Los Angeles, California native battled and overcame throat cancer in the previous decade, carrying the effects of the disease in “Top Gun: Maverick.” He reprised Iceman in the 2022 mega hit, in what was ultimately his final movie performance ever. Kilmer's heartfelt scene with Tom Cruise's Maverick will likely elicit even more emotion from viewers going forward.

Despite his accomplished career, Kilmer was not without his controversy. He was known to take an intense method acting approach to his craft and carried a reputation of being difficult on set. Nevertheless, many people will choose to remember him as someone who made them laugh, cry and gasp.

Kilmer does not leave this world having won an Academy Award or even receiving an Oscar nomination, but he departs with undeniable respect from his peers and those who thoroughly enjoyed his work. And as one can see by just scrolling on social media, that is an exceptionally broad category of people.