For fans of comedy and golf alike, Happy Gilmore has long been a cult favorite. Now, nearly three decades after Adam Sandler first took his unconventional golf swing to the big screen, the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 is set to arrive—exclusively on Netflix. With Sandler reprising his role and beloved cast members returning, excitement for the sequel has been at an all-time high, per Movieweb.

While the film’s release date remained a mystery for months, a new report has finally given fans a clear target. Happy Gilmore 2 will debut on Netflix on Friday, July 25, 2025.

A Star-Studded Sequel Hits the Green

The buzz around Happy Gilmore 2 first began in March 2024 when Christopher McDonald, who plays the ever-villainous Shooter McGavin, hinted at the project. This led sportscaster Dan Patrick to dig deeper, ultimately confirming the sequel with Sandler himself. By April 2024, Sandler made it official: the movie was happening, with filming taking place in New Jersey later that year.

In addition to Sandler and McDonald, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, and a mix of fresh faces will join the film. Travis Kelce, NFL star turned actor, will appear alongside Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, Nick Swardson, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and Ethan Cutowsky. The sequel will also feature surprise celebrity cameos, including an appearance by Eminem. Sandler teased the rapper’s role, sharing that their time on set was “insane” and packed with hilarious, unscripted moments.

A Rivalry Reignited

While Netflix has yet to reveal an official plot synopsis, details suggest Happy Gilmore 2 will focus on Gilmore and McGavin mentoring new golfers through an elite tournament. Their competitive fire will reignite, leading to a fresh wave of comedic chaos on the course. Meanwhile, Stiller will return as the infamous Hal L., the cruel nursing home worker from the original film, promising more antics.

The first teaser, which dropped on Christmas Day during Netflix’s NFL coverage, confirmed that Gilmore’s iconic swing and over-the-top antics are back in full force. A full-length trailer is expected soon, likely confirming the July 25 release date.

So, dust off that Boston Bruins jersey and get ready—Happy Gilmore 2 is just around the corner.