By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

The Epic Games Store gives out for free one of Hideo Kojima’s biggest games, Death Stranding.

Holiday checklist: Save humanity from impending annihilation ✅ Good thing Death Stranding is FREE today 👀 https://t.co/P9aE2tfHeXpic.twitter.com/LpuYTbWr7f — Epic Games Store 🎁 (@EpicGames) December 25, 2022

As part of the Epic Games Store’s Holiday Celebration, they give out one free game each day. They have already given out various good games, such as Metro Last Light Redux. However, their free game for Christmas Day is a big one. Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima’s first game after leaving Konami, and also his latest game, is now available for free. All players must do is log in to the store, and claim the game for free forever.

This game will keep you busy if you decide to play it. HowLongToBeat puts the game’s completion time at 40.5 hours if you only play the Main Story, with a potential 113 hours for completionists. For a game that’s 3 years old already, this is some pretty good value, especially when you consider who made the game. Hideo Kojima is well known for making the craziest games and releasing some of the most insane and convoluted video game stories. You will definitely have a wild ride while playing this game.

For those not familiar with Death Stranding, let me give you a short summary. You play as Sam Porter Bridges, a courier whose job is to bring and deliver items all over the place. After an event called the Death Stranding, people had to live in large underground shelters, mostly isolated from each other. It’s up to couriers like Sam to bring items from one shelter to another. The story goes way, way deeper and way, way crazier than that. So much so that I don’t think I can do it justice if I try to explain it. The story is something you definitely need to play to understand, and luckily you can.

However, take note that this game is only free for another 12 hours or so as of the writing of this article. As such, do remember to grab it before it’s too late.

That’s all the information we have about Death Stranding going free on the Epic Games Store. If you’re looking for other holiday sales, check out our article detailing the various video game Christmas sales ongoing right now.