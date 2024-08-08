Eric Dane, an experienced character actor known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, has had a banner year between Bad Boys: Ride or Die and One Fast Move.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about Prime Video's One Fast Move, Dane reflected on his year. He called it “fun” and “surreal.”

“Bad Boys was a lot of fun to make, and it was received really well, which is also nice,” said Dane. “The same goes for One Fast Move. It was a lot of fun to make. I made some great friendships, we did some great work, and I'm excited for everybody to see this movie.”

An experienced motorcycle racer

In One Fast Move, Eric Dane plays the estranged father of Wes (Riverdale alum KJ Apa). They reconnect as Wes pursues his dreams of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. Dane gets to ride a motorcycle or two in the movie, which he has experience doing. He gave them up when his firstborn child was born, though.

“I rode motorcycles a lot,” Dane told ClutchPoints. “I had a few motorcycles and had to sell them when my firstborn came into this world. That was the decision my then-wife and I had made.”

But his love for them has not faded. “Anytime I get the opportunity to ride a motorcycle in a controlled environment, I'll take it,” he said.

While some time has passed since he has rode one, the Bad Boys: Ride or Die star finds it easy to readjust. He compared it to riding a bike and said that you figure out its power and how it rides by doing it.

“It is almost like if you've ridden a few of them, you've ridden most of them,” Dane claimed.

Why the stuntman is so important

Still, riding motorcycles is dangerous. Luckily, Dane had a stuntman ready to do his driving. At times, the production did require Dane to be on the motorcycles to get face shots. But he is happy to step aside for the actual riding.

“We had a special rig set up that could show us leaning so that we appeared to be doing the riding,” Dane revealed. “But no, I never want to take work away from a stunt performer because they are so much better at doing that stuff than I am.

“There's no point in even trying,” he concluded.

One important thing is Dane's relationship with his stuntman. That is crucial to nailing the mannerisms and appearing as the same person.

“You want to make sure that the stunt performer and the actor are playing the same character,” he explained. “And a lot of that has to do with spending time with the stunt double. I've been fortunate [to have] worked with some great stunt performers in this industry. And they always make me look good.”

Eric Dane's Euphoria Season 3 status

In Sam Levinson's Euphoria, Dane plays Cal Jacobs. While a third season was green-lit, Dane has not heard anything regarding his part. He also is not listening to the rumors that circulated regarding it.

“Anything Sam Levinson comes up is probably gonna be pretty cool,” he praised. “So, I am not only excited to see what he has come [up] with, but I'll probably be equally as excited to play it. But I haven't heard anything.

“And unless Sam Levinson calls and tells me ‘This is what's happening,' I wouldn't believe anything you read,” Dane added.

One Fast Move is streaming on Prime Video.