Explore the challenges facing Manchester United as manager Erik ten Hag addresses off-field issues affecting Antony's performance.

In a season marked by on-field challenges, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sheds light on the off-field issues plaguing Brazilian winger Antony, leading to his underwhelming performance. The player, who arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax for a hefty £82 million, has faced serious accusations of violence against women, a matter he vehemently denies. Antony's struggle to find the back of the net or provide assists in 21 appearances this season has prompted Ten Hag to open up about the complex situation.

Ten Hag, who previously coached Antony at Ajax, believes the player's first year and a promising pre-season hinted at the potential for greatness. However, the Manchester United manager pointed out that the Premier League's heightened intensity poses challenges, impacting Antony's effectiveness. Despite his off-field issues, Ten Hag emphasizes that Antony must rise above them and deliver better performances, urging him to reach the level showcased during his time at Ajax.

Regarding the departure of Jadon Sancho, who has returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan after a fallout with the manager, Ten Hag kept his comments succinct, expressing his hope for Sancho's success without delving into details.

Looking ahead to the upcoming clash against Tottenham, Ten Hag listed several Manchester United players, including Antony, who are in contention for the game. The manager remains optimistic about improved results as his injury list shortens, banking on the return of key players to boost the team's performance.

In the transfer landscape, young left-back Alvaro Fernández is poised to conclude his loan spell at Granada and potentially move to Benfica, with a reported €10 million (£8.6 million) permanent deal on the table. This adds another layer to the evolving dynamics at Manchester United as the team grapples with both on-field challenges and off-field complexities, making this season a true test of resilience for the storied club.