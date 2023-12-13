Manchester United's Antony has come under criticism, Jaap Stam stated that the 23-year-old is "not good enough" for the Premier League

Manchester United‘s Brazilian winger, Antony, has come under criticism from club legend Jaap Stam, who bluntly stated that the 23-year-old is “not good enough” for the Premier League, reported by GOAL. Antony, who made a high-profile move from Ajax to Manchester United for £85 million in 2022, has struggled to live up to expectations.

In his debut season with the Red Devils, Antony managed to score eight goals and provide three assists. However, the current season has seen him fail to make a goal contribution in 17 appearances across all competitions, including a lackluster performance in the recent 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Jaap Stam, speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, expressed his disappointment with the stars progress, stating, “From what I've seen from Antony, he's not good enough at this level that we're looking for at United.” Stam emphasized the need for a player who can show improvement and make a significant impact, which, in his view, Antony currently lacks.

Antony's struggles contribute to a pattern of big-money transfer disappointments at Manchester United, joining the ranks of players like Harry Maguire, Angel Di Maria, Jadon Sancho, and Donny van de Beek, who have faced challenges in meeting the high expectations set by the club.

What's next for Antony at Manchester United?

With recent reports suggesting potential changes at the managerial level, Antony may have an opportunity to prove himself when Manchester United faces Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, aiming to break his goal drought for the current season.