Erling Haaland, Manchester City‘s star striker, has shattered yet another record, leaving behind legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry, reported by GOAL. Haaland's performance on the pitch has now translated into Fantasy Premier League (FPL) history, setting a new price record in the popular game.

Erling Haaland, at just 23 years old, has proven himself to be a reliable source of points for FPL managers. Since joining Manchester City, Haaland has claimed the Golden Boot in each of his two seasons, scoring a remarkable 63 goals in 66 Premier League appearances. His consistency and ability to find the back of the net make him a must-have for fantasy football enthusiasts.

Erling Haaland breaking the price ceiling

Haaland's exceptional performances come with a cost – literally. For the 2024-25 FPL season, his price tag has been set at an unprecedented £15 million. This makes Haaland the first player in FPL history to reach this valuation. Previously, the highest price in the game was £14 million, a figure reached by icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2008-09 season and Thierry Henry in the 2006-07 season. Robin van Persie also reached this price in the 2013-14 season.

Haaland's new price tag sets him apart from some of the greatest players in Premier League history. Ronaldo and Henry, who are considered legends of the game, never saw their FPL value exceed £14 million. Haaland's leap to £15 million underscores his status as one of the most prolific strikers in the league and reflects the high expectations placed on him by both Manchester City and FPL managers.

What’s next for Erling Haaland

As Manchester City prepares to defend their Premier League title, they will rely heavily on Haaland's goal-scoring abilities. The new season kicks off with a challenging away match against Chelsea on August 18. Fans and FPL managers alike will be keen to see if Haaland can maintain his exceptional form and justify his record-breaking price tag.

City manager Pep Guardiola will be looking to Haaland to lead the attack and deliver the goals needed to secure another title. For FPL managers, Haaland's hefty price will be a significant investment, but one that many will consider worthwhile given his proven track record.

Erling Haaland's rise to the top of the FPL price chart is a testament to his incredible talent and consistent performances. Surpassing legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry in fantasy football valuation highlights just how influential Haaland has become in the Premier League. As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on the Norwegian striker to see if he can continue to break records and lead Manchester City to further glory.