Manchester City's ace striker, Erling Haaland, seeks a speedy recovery ahead of the Club World Cup, undergoing consultations with biomechanics expert John Haddad in Spain to address a foot issue incurred during the recent clash against Aston Villa.

Known for his proficiency on the field, the Norwegian sensation, aged 23, trusts Haddad's unconventional yet effective methods to hasten his healing process. Haaland's previous collaboration with Haddad in 2020 during his Borussia Dortmund tenure resulted in accelerated recuperation from a hip injury, earning the biomechanics specialist the moniker ‘Mr Fix' among Norwegian media circles.

However, as City prepares for the Club World Cup, manager Pep Guardiola remains cautiously optimistic about Haaland's participation, hinting at a potential absence in the Saudi Arabia tournament due to ongoing treatment. Guardiola expressed, “Hopefully he can travel to Saudi. We will see if he is able to play… I don't think he will play against Palace but maybe he surprises me.”

Guardiola's cautious approach stems from prioritizing Haaland's recovery, emphasizing, “The moment he doesn't have pain, he will play.” The striker's absence in the recent 2-1 victory against Luton exemplifies City's conscientious handling of his fitness.

John Haddad, renowned for his clinic in Beirut, delves into biomechanics and movement therapy, advocating simple yet impactful healing techniques. His unorthodox methods extend beyond traditional treatment, including specialized glasses designed to enhance sleep and relaxation, a resource Haaland has employed for personal wellness.

Despite City's focus on the Club World Cup, Guardiola urges his squad, amidst the Saudi sunshine, to maintain concentration against Crystal Palace, emphasizing the importance of staying grounded in domestic fixtures.

As Haaland's recovery journey unfolds and City readies for the global tournament, the striker's potential return remains a pivotal consideration for Guardiola's side as they eye success in the prestigious Club World Cup.