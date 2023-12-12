Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave a good Erling Haaland injury update but the club could still purse another ST in January.

The latest Erling Haaland injury update is good news for the superstar striker and the Manchester City fans. Manager Pep Guardiola says the Man City goal-scoring machine should be back soon after missing his Norway duty and City’s last match against Luton Town with a lingering foot injury.

“Pep Guardiola on Haaland injury: ‘He’ll be back I think on Thursday’,” international football insider Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday. “‘We’ll see how he feels…’, Pep added.”

This Erling Haaland injury is great news for Manchester City, as the team doesn’t want to miss its leading goal-scorer for long.

Could Erling Haaland injury lead to a new Man City striker in January?

The 23-year-old Norwegian is having another incredible season after setting a new Premier League single-season goal-scoring record in his inaugural campaign in England last season, netting 36. This year, he again leads the EPL in goals with 14 in 15 appearances and has 19 between Man City’s domestic and Champions League competitions.

While Haaland coming back for City’s Thursday UCL tilt with Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade is good news, the striker’s foot injury is something the club is monitoring and may require them to add another forward in the January transfer window.

City does have another center-forward by trade in Julian Alvarez, but Pep Guardiola has implemented him in the attacking midfield alongside Haaland this season with positive results. With no other forwards on the roster, the club could go out looking for one next month.

If this is the case, they could opt to pursue another youngster like 22-year-old Victor Boniface, who is currently playing for former Guardiola protégé Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, or a Premier League veteran like AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud.