Errol Spence Jr. believes it would have been a dent on his and Terence Crawford‘s legacy if they didn't fight.

After years of trash talk and build-up, Spence and Crawford will finally collide when they battle each other in a welterweight title unification fight July 29 in Las Vegas.

Spence puts up his WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO titles on the line while “Bud” puts up his WBO crown in a fight that will not only determine a new undisputed and fully unified champion, but also possibly the greatest 147-pounder of the current generation.

And while Spence already holds wins over big names such as Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia and Kell Brook just to name a few, he believes it was just as important for him and Crawford that they fight each other.

“If this fight didn’t happen, it probably would've been a dent on our legacy,” Spence told reporters recently (via Boxing Scene). “Us just making the fight is already great for our legacy.”

Errol Spence makes a good point.

Boxing has already been plagued for decades with politics and negotiations preventing fans from seeing the best fight each other. It reached a point where some fans even accepted that they may never see Spence and Crawford fight at all.

But while we never got to witness Lennox Lewis vs. Riddick Bowe in the heavyweight division, at least we'll get to see Spence and Crawford throw down not just once, but twice given that their fight has a rematch clause.