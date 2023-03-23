Negotiations over a heavyweight title showdown between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have officially collapsed.

It appeared boxing fans would finally get the dream fight slated to take place April 29 at Wembley Stadium after Usyk accepted Fury’s demands of a 70/30 purse split.

However, Fury later had issues over a rematch clause (which Usyk immediately denied requesting, stating it was Fury’s team who wanted it) leading many fans to believe he was looking for an excuse not to fight the Ukrainian and would end up making further demands.

Ultimately, the demands got too unrealistic as Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk revealed Wednesday that the fight was now dead.

“The fight is called off,” he told talkSPORT. “The reason for that is it went too far. There was a feeling that after Usyk accepted 70-30, Tyson Fury started thinking that he could put a saddle around his neck and start riding Usyk as much as he can.

“It’s not right. I mean, Usyk accepted the 70-30 split as a courtesy. He was so loyal and he was so willing to make this fight happen. But the fight isn’t about Tyson Fury, the fight is about the WBC belt that is pending in his collection.”

Fury didn’t do himself any favors while negotiations were ongoing and given that his overall conduct has now led to the fight getting called off completely, it appears the WBC heavyweight champion has lost a good legion of his fans too.

Here are some of Twitter’s best reactions to the entire debacle with virtually every boxing fan pinning the blame on Tyson Fury:

Usyk, meanwhile, has left training camp and is now expected to fight Daniel Dubois in the summer.