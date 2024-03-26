The Chicago Bears currently hold the first and ninth picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and are said to be leaning toward former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC football with the number one pick. The number nine slot could be a lot more tricky, with Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Joe Alt, receiver Malik Nabors of LSU, and linebacker Dallas Turner of Alabama all mentioned as possible choices for Coach Matt Eberflus' team.
Recently, ESPN released one of the most shocking mock drafts of the spring so far, as the Bears were projected to take a QB-WR combo that could quickly shift the balance of power in the NFC North seemingly overnight.
Coach Eberflus may have tipped his hand recently in his glowing description of Williams, just one of a handful of exciting Bears news updates in recent days. Other offseason news involving the Bears' potential new stadium construction was also revealed.
On Tuesday, writer Mike Tannenbaum of ESPN revealed his latest Bears draft projections, and they are sure to be a sight for sore eyes among long-suffering Chicago Bears fans.
Bears Could Get Williams, Harrison in a Single Draft
The Chicago Bears could end up with arguably the best quarterback and best pass catcher in the draft according to Tannenbaum's latest prediction.
His viewpoint was shared on Tuesday with added commentary on why the Bears would possibly choose each player.
“Williams has rare talent and playmaking ability, and the trade of Justin Fields to Pittsburgh clears the road for him to come to Chicago,” the ESPN writer said.
“With a supporting cast of Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, DJ Moore, D'Andre Swift and Gerald Everett, Williams is set up for speedy development as a pro and quick success.”
Harrison, Jr. could slip down from his original top three slot in the draft all the way to the ninth pick according to Tannenbaum as well.
Bears Could Draft Harrison at Pick Nine
The Bears' chances of drafting the former Buckeye Harrison with the ninth pick were also detailed by Tannebaum. According to the ESPN writer, the Ryan Day-schooled wideout “reminds (him) of Larry Fitzgerald,” giving him a potential leg up on the rest of the NFC North Division's best wideouts.
“He's excellent in contested catch situations, has great hands and gets in and out of his breaks smoothly despite being 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds,” the ESPN scribe stated.
“He just had his second straight season with 14 TDs and over 1,200 receiving yards (1,211).
“What better way to put Caleb Williams in a position to be successful than loading up his supporting cast?”
The Bears finished with seven wins and 10 losses, last season, tied for last with the Vikings in the NFC North. With a strong draft, Coach Eberflus' team could become a title contender in one short offseason, if the latest projections come true, of course.