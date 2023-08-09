Malika Andrews is set to become ESPN's new host for the NBA Finals, replacing Mike Greenberg – who has hosted the show for the last two years – next season.

Andrews rose to prominence during the 2020 NBA bubble, when she reported for ESPN directly from Orlando. She subsequently replaced Rachel Nichols – who she also replaced as an NBA sideline reporter – hosting her daily NBA show. She also has what was formerly Maria Taylor and then Mike Greenberg's role hosting NBA Countdown.

Malika Andrews is proving to be a major beneficiary of the significant overhaul which is underway at ESPN during this off-season. The NBA Finals team will undergo a huge shake-up next season, with both Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy – the latter of whom has been with the company for 16 years – let go from their announcing duties. Mike Breen will remain, being joined by Doris Burke and Doc Rivers.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

They were just a couple of what was reported as around 20 on-air personalities who have been let go as ESPN attempts to save many millions of dollars. Jalen Rose is another who was let go by the company, being removed from his role on NBA Countdown – which as mentioned, Malika Andrews will now host.

As for Mike Greenberg, he will continue to be a relatively ubiquitous presence on the American sporting calendar. He will continue to post Get Up and Greeny, which both air daily on television and ESPN Radio respectively, while he will also continue to host the first day of the NFL Draft.