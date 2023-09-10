Eternights is yet another JRPG where the male protagonist somehow is the key to preventing the end of the world yet finds the time to date the attractive girls around him. But something tells us that Eternights might be a little bit different compared to the run-of-the-mill harem JRPGs out there. There’s something a little bit more special here. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Eternights, including its release date, gameplay, story, and other relevant details.

Eternights Release Date: September 12, 2023

Eternights is out on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS4, and PS5 on September 12, 2023. The game was developed and published by Studio Sai.

Gameplay

Eternights is a dating action game, meaning, you’re going to be switching between an action-adventure and visual novel style dating sim throughout the game as its main gameplay loop. Battle can be described as hack and slash with the player being able to use abilities and skills to beat down enemies as they explore monster-infested dungeons. Players also progress through days, with the calendar showing just how many days humanity has left to survive. So, just like any high schooler in real life, time management is definitely an important skill to learn to progress through the game while also finding love at the same time!

Story

A sudden incident turned most of humanity into dangerous monsters, leaving only a few, including you and the girls around you, as the remaining humans in the world. With time against your side, you only have several days left before everything is lost. Will you be able to find the cure to this affliction on time before everything is lost?

While it might seem ridiculous, it’s not very unusual for people to find romance in the face of annihilation (*ahem* Baldur’s Gate *ahem*). Studio Sai promises a heartwarming and heartwrenching plot (albeit a bit cringe depending on your taste), so that’s definitely something some of you might like.

