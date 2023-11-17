Cristiano Ronaldo has delivered a message to his Portugal teammates after their 2-0 win over Liechtenstein at the Euro 2024 qualifications

Cristiano Ronaldo has delivered a motivating message to his Portugal teammates following their 2-0 triumph over Liechtenstein at the Euro 2024 qualifications, extending their remarkable winning streak to nine games, reported by GOAL. The European giants secured the victory with second-half goals from Ronaldo himself and Joao Cancelo, maintaining their undefeated run.

The Portuguese squad, under the guidance of manager Roberto Martinez, has been in stellar form, winning all nine of their recent matches. Their last competitive defeat dates back almost a year ago when they faced Morocco in the World Cup quarter-final. Despite their impressive run, Ronaldo emphasized the importance of staying focused and not becoming complacent.

Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo shared snapshots from the match along with the caption: “Nine wins in a row! We stay focused!” The 36-year-old superstar, known for his relentless work ethic, continues to drive his team towards success.

Having already secured qualification for the European Championship finals in Germany next summer, Portugal remains committed to maintaining their momentum. Under the leadership of Martinez, who took charge in January, Portugal has showcased a dominant performance, scoring 34 goals and conceding only two in the qualifiers.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo at Portugal?

Portugal aims to conclude their qualifying campaign with a perfect record as they face Iceland in Lisbon on Sunday. Looking ahead, Ronaldo, at 38 years old, will likely approach the upcoming Euro 2024 as his final international tournament, adding a layer of significance to the team's journey. The football world eagerly anticipates how Portugal, under Ronaldo's leadership, will fare in the prestigious tournament.