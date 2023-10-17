Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved his worth as he led Portugal to a resounding 5-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in their latest Euro 2024 qualifier, reported by GOAL. The 38-year-old superstar showcased his class by netting two goals within the first 20 minutes of the game, taking his tally for the year to an impressive 40 goals. His swift brace not only helped Portugal secure their eighth consecutive victory, setting a new national team record, but also demonstrated his unmatched experience and prowess on the field.

Portugal's head coach, Roberto Martinez, was quick to acknowledge Ronaldo's invaluable contribution, emphasizing the need to leverage his vast experience for the team's benefit. Martinez highlighted the clarity and synchronization within the team, which allowed them to play cohesively and unleash their individual talents effortlessly. He praised Ronaldo's unparalleled experience, emphasizing that harnessing such expertise was crucial for international success. Ronaldo's experience is leading the Portugal squad to glory.

Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable feat in reaching the 40-goal mark for the 12th season in his illustrious career showcases his enduring brilliance and goal-scoring prowess. Surpassing Erling Haaland, he now leads the charts as the top scorer of 2023. After steering Portugal to the top spot in Group J of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Ronaldo will now shift his focus to club football, ready to make an impact for Al-Nassr in the upcoming Saudi Pro League clash against Damac on Saturday. Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing more of Ronaldo's magic as he continues to dominate the footballing world with his remarkable skills and determination.