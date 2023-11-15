Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action as he rejoins Portugal's national team for their final two Euro 2024 qualifiers

In a momentous development for Portuguese football, the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action as he rejoins his national team for the final two Euro 2024 qualifiers, reported by GOAL. Portugal has already secured its spot in next summer's tournament, delivering a flawless performance with eight wins in the qualifying stage, accompanied by an impressive goal tally of 32 while conceding only two.

The 38-year-old maestro, Ronaldo, a stalwart and leader on the field, expressed his joy at rejoining the Portugal camp under the managerial guidance of Roberto Martinez. Sharing snippets of his training session on Instagram, Ronaldo's caption resonated with passion: “Sentimento de alegria sempre que regresso à nossa seleção! 🇵🇹❤️ #vesteabandeira (Feeling of joy every time I return to our team! 🇵🇹❤️)”

Ronaldo's return adds a significant boost to Portugal's formidable lineup. During the qualifying campaign, he showcased his goal-scoring prowess with a remarkable tally of nine goals in seven matches. As Portugal prepares for the upcoming challenges, facing Liechtenstein at Rheinpark Stadion on Thursday and Iceland at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Sunday, anticipation is high for Ronaldo to further augment his international goal tally, currently standing at an impressive 127.

The resumption of Cristiano Ronaldo's pivotal role in Portugal's lineup injects renewed excitement and determination into the team's Euro 2024 journey. With eyes on solidifying their status as a dominant force, Portugal, led by Ronaldo, remains a compelling contender for the upcoming football spectacle. As the campaign progresses, fans can look forward to thrilling moments and an inspiring display of skill and leadership from one of the sport's all-time greats.