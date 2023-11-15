Marcelo has disclosed that he engaged in talks with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo about the prospect of joining Al-Nassr

Brazilian football legend Marcelo has disclosed that he engaged in talks with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo about the prospect of joining him at Al-Nassr before eventually sealing his move to Fluminense, reported by GOAL. Despite the offer Marcelo decided to go back to his roots.

Marcelo, a five-time Champions League winner, became a free agent in February after parting ways with Olympiacos, and he attracted interest from various quarters, including offers from Saudi Arabia. One of these proposals came from Al-Nassr, Ronaldo's current club, leading to discussions between the two players who enjoyed numerous successful seasons together at Real Madrid.

However, Marcelo, 35, chose a different path, driven by a deep desire to return to his roots in Brazil. The veteran footballer explained, “We talked about this some time ago. I had some proposals to leave, not just there [Al Nassr], but I needed to return here [Brazil], to my roots. Something told me that I had to go back.”

In a captivating turn of events, Marcelo made a triumphant return to his boyhood club, Fluminense, earlier this year. This move culminated in a fairy-tale victory as he played a pivotal role in securing Fluminense's first-ever Copa Libertadores title in a thrilling 2-1 win over Boca Juniors.

Having added another illustrious chapter to his storied career, Marcelo now looks ahead to domestic challenges with Fluminense. The team is set to face Sao Paulo on November 23, and Marcelo's experience and success on the continental stage could prove instrumental in guiding Fluminense to further accomplishments in the league.