Cristiano Ronaldo has declared his intention to continue representing Portugal at the international level, with the superstar forward aiming to extend his career until the Euro 2024 tournament, reported by goal.com.

At 38 years old, Ronaldo has already amassed an impressive record of 200 appearances for his country, scoring a record-breaking 123 goals. Despite facing questions about his role after spending time on the bench during the 2022 World Cup, Ronaldo has remained a key figure under new Portugal manager Roberto Martinez.

Ronaldo, who led Portugal to victory in the 2016 European Championship, expressed his desire to prove himself and set an example of longevity. He believes he still has plenty to offer, including goals, assists, and strong performances for the national team.

The iconic forward emphasized his love for the game and his enjoyment of football, highlighting his desire to continue contributing to Portugal's success. Ronaldo currently plies his trade with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, and he aims to maintain his form and fitness in order to earn future call-ups to the national team.

Portugal has been flawless in their Euro 2024 qualifiers so far, securing a perfect 12-point record and sitting atop Group J. The expectation is that they will continue their strong form and qualify for the finals in Germany next summer, with Ronaldo leading the charge as their iconic No. 7.

Ronaldo's commitment to the Portuguese national team and his hunger for success serve as an inspiration to both his teammates and fans. As he approaches the twilight years of his career, the football world eagerly awaits the further exploits and records he will undoubtedly achieve on the international stage.