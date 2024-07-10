England fans are up in arms following reports that manager Gareth Southgate plans to start Kieran Trippier at left wing-back against the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final, reported by GOAL. This decision comes despite Luke Shaw declaring himself fit to play.

Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett broke the news on Tuesday evening, revealing Southgate's intention to bench Shaw in favor of playing right-back Trippier on the left side once again. This decision has sparked outrage among fans, who have expressed their frustration and confusion on social media.

Fan reactions to Kieran Trippier



The announcement has left many England supporters baffled and angry. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote, “Fair play Gareth, you've screwed us AGAIN,” while another, Ashley Allen, criticized the decision, saying, “Another odd choice! Play him for 60 minutes, even half fit he’s a much better option for us than a right back playing there.”

Ben echoed similar sentiments, noting, “Nah this ain’t the one. Balance was immediately better when [Shaw] came in the other day.” Another fan, Paul, added, “Trippier got skinned several times against [Switzerland]! Completely unbalanced when he plays.”

The discontent continued with Cam expressing, “I hate Southgate so much it hurts,” and Andy jokingly suggesting, “Trippier deffo has Nudes of Southgate. There is no other explanation he starts. He’s probably been the worst player of the entire tournament. Embarrassing.”

Mark also voiced his displeasure, stating, “Trippier was the weak link … f*ck sake Southgate,” while Davie Camfield questioned, “Why not play Shaw for however long he can last and then bring Trippier on?”

Trippier has started on the left side in every match of Euro 2024 so far due to Shaw’s initial unavailability. The Manchester United full-back only made his first appearance in the tournament when he came off the bench to replace Trippier in the second half of England’s quarter-final victory against Switzerland on Saturday. Shaw's introduction had an immediate positive impact on the team's balance and performance, leading many to call for his inclusion in the starting lineup.

What's next for England

Despite Shaw's assurances that he is fit to start in the semi-final clash, Gareth Southgate seems set on sticking with Trippier. This decision is seen as a significant gamble by the England manager, who will be under immense pressure to justify his choice when the Three Lions face Ronald Koeman's Netherlands in Dortmund.

Southgate's decision has been met with skepticism not only because of Shaw's availability but also due to Trippier’s performances in the tournament. Fans believe that Shaw, even if not fully fit, would provide better defensive stability and offensive support from the left side compared to Trippier.

England's path to the Euro 2024 final hinges on overcoming the Netherlands, and any misstep could lead to severe criticism of Gareth Southgate's tactical decisions. The semi-final is a crucial test, not just for the players but also for the managerial acumen of Southgate. His loyalty to Trippier, despite mounting evidence suggesting Shaw would be a better fit, could define his tenure as England manager.

As the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated clash, England fans will be hoping that Southgate's controversial decision pays off and leads the team to their second consecutive European Championship final. The pressure is on, and the nation will be watching closely to see if the gamble with Kieran Trippier at left wing-back is a masterstroke or a monumental misjudgment.