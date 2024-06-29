Euro 2024 has already been full of upsets, but this one takes the cake so far. Defending champion Italy got embarrassed 2-0 by Switzerland on Saturday to kick off the knockout matches, and the Azzuri have some soul-searching to do after they leave Germany.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma was disgusted after the match, via Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“We can't just say sorry to our fans,” he said. “It’s unacceptable, we have been poor for the entire game. That’s the reality. We have been terrible in the first half. It’s the reality, we have to accept that”.

There were signs of Italy's shakiness in its previous appearance, as it needed a miracle equalizer by Mattia Zaccagni in the eighth minute of added time against Croatia to even get to the Round of 16. However, there were no late heroics this time around. Italy never truly challenged the Swiss, finishing with just one shot on target.

Switzerland now awaits the winner of Sunday's match between England and Slovakia to know its opponent for the Euro 2024 quarterfinal.

How did David beat Goliath so handily?

Euro 2024 exposed Italy's deep flaws

With rising center-back Riccardo Califiori suspended, and fellow central defender Alessandro Bastoni out sick, Italy was disadvantaged from the beginning. However, sickness and suspensions happen and are no excuses for getting thoroughly outclassed in such an important game.

The defensive changes weren't the only lineup switches, either. Italy manager Luciano Spalletti curiously decided to bench playmaker Jorginho for Nicolo Fagioli, who struggled to complete passes.

Swiss standouts included Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Remo Freuler, who all put pressure on Italy's new-look backline. Freuler and Reuben Vargas were particularly superb, each slotting home strong finishes to put the opposition away. Freuler's goal was assisted by Vargas with a perfect pass.

However, the goals weren't the most impressive parts of Switzerland's outing, via ESPN's Gab Marcotti.

“The signature moment of the game?” Marcotti asked. “Not the goals, but one moment, late in the first half, with Switzerland a goal up and Italy pushing for an equalizer, when Xhaka went on a rampaging forward run, pressing one opponent, then another, until he got all the way to Donnarumma. The ball went out of play and Xhaka pumped his arms as the red half of the stadium roared.”

Xhaka, who has been the lifeblood of the Swiss squad for years, is in the type of form that gives his squad a chance to make a deep run.

“When your 31-year-old captain, playing in his 64th game of the season for club and country, does something like that — with hunger, energy and intelligence — it sets the tone,” Marcotti continued. “And it underscored just what Switzerland had in droves and Italy lacked entirely.”

After not qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Euro 2024 was another reminder of how far Italy has fallen since winning Euro 2019.